Setting Up Of Joint Business Council Between Algeria And Burkina Faso

The Algerian Ambassador in Burkina Faso, His Excellency, Mr. Mohamed Ainseur, said Tuesday in Ouagadougou that there is a great potential for bilateral cooperation, announcing the signing, soon, of a convention for the creation of a joint Algerian-Burkinabe business council.

In a press statement on the sidelines of the 12th workshop of the League of Ulemas, Preachers and Imams of the Sahel (LOPIS) under the theme “Remedying extremism, xenophilia from theory to practice,” the Algerian diplomat said that “Algeria and Burkina Faso are linked by longstanding relations of friendship, solidarity and cooperation.

Mr. Ainseur said there are “enormous potentialities and opportunities to be exploited to shore up bilateral cooperation”, citing in particular the fight against terrorism and the health sector, two areas in which Algeria is willing to share its experience with Burkina Faso.

He noted the possibility of providing scholarships and training to young Burkinabes, indicating that “several senior executives in Burkina Faso have received their training in Algerian universities and institutes.

Evoking the opportunities of cooperation in the economic field, the Ambassador announced the “forthcoming” finalization of the agreement for the creation of a cooperation council, supervised by the two chambers of the two countries and which allows businessmen of the two countries to meet within the framework of an exchange of visits in order to foster commercial exchanges and address investment opportunities.

The Algerian Ambassador in Ouagadougou also stressed that this project, which will soon be launched, is part of the activation of economic diplomacy that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) is striving to implement on the ground.

To this end, he said that the Algerian embassy in Burkina Faso has created a structure under the embassy dedicated to the development of economic relations.

Algeria “is willing to help and accompany all its partners in the African continent”, concluded Mr. Mohamed Ainseur.