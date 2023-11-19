Sinister Eric Zemmour Attacks The Algerians And Extols Sansal

The wave of hostility against the Muslim community and Algeria was unleashed by the extreme right in France, while the Zionist entity is drowning in the quagmire of Gaza, and the solidarity of the Muslim communities in this country, through the demonstrations that took place in the French cities, increased the anger of the lobbies supporting and fanatical of the usurper Zionist entity, which did not stop demanding that the French president formulate an Islamic religion according to the French standard.

Among those demanding this is the French Zionist politician Eric Zemmour, born in Algeria to Jewish parents, founder of the extreme right-wing party “Recovery”, who sees in the Algerian-born writer Boualem Sansal, who fled to Europe, an example of the model of a Muslim resident in France.

In an article by this Zionist politician, published on Sunday, November 19, 2023, in a number of French media platforms linked to the extreme right, such as “Le Journal du Dimanche” and “RTL”, he criticized some extreme right politicians in his country, who are no different from him.

In his dealings with Islam and Muslim communities, such as the “National Rally”, which was called the “National Front” led by Marine Le Pen, simply because they participated in the opening of mosques or appeared with women wearing the hijab.

As for Eric Zemmour, who has shown himself to be nothing more than a political smurf with a big trumpet in the elections he has run so far, the ideal that Algerians in France should imitate is the alienated and identity-distorted writer Boualem Sansal, simply because he does not think like Algerians or like them. Ordinary Muslims, and this is the type that Zemmour and others want for millions of Algerians and other Muslim communities living on French soil.

Eric Zemmour, a pariah even among many French people, writes: “If I had to be the only politician to say this, it would be alongside free spirits like Boualem Sansal: Islam is incompatible neither with the Republic nor with France.” As long as Sansal receives praise from someone like Eric Zemmour, skeptics should not be accused of insulting this depersonalized writer.

The founder of the extremist Restoration Party did not praise Boualem Sansal, except because the latter began to think worse than many moderate French politicians who consider the Algerian and Muslim communities in France as part of French society, despite the clear identity differences between the two parties.

As for the Islam that he considers appropriate for the France he wants or imagines, it is the Islam that allows the Muslim to dissolve in French society, to forget his identity, his language and his religion, and not to return to his homeland and sever all ties with it.

Eric Zemmour writes to French President Emmanuel Macron: “I say it is not too late. The state must impose its rules on Muslims. The Muslims themselves do not have the right to imagine a ‘French Islam’, but France has the right to formulate a French Islam”.

Zemmour believes that those who are free of what he calls Islamic social restrictions in France are the ones who fit in with the French state, while “those who live, eat and pray in the Algerian way, and impose Algeria on France, will undoubtedly realize that they are happier in Algeria to fully live their identity.