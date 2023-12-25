Sinwar: “We Will Not Submit To The Zionist Occupation”

The head of the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” in the Gaza Strip, Yahia -Sinwar, sent an “important and long” letter to the head and members of the political bureau of the movement regarding the war in Gaza and the outcome of the ongoing Israeli aggression, according to what was reported by the “Al-Jazeera Net” website.

The message sent by Sinwar during the last two days, according to what the website reported from sources close to Hamas, coincides with the indirect negotiations between the resistance and the occupation and the proposal presented by Egypt to the Hamas movement regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Sinwar pointed out in his letter to the head and members of the Hamas Political Bureau that the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades are waging a fierce, violent and unprecedented battle against the Zionist occupation forces, and that the occupation army has suffered heavy losses in terms of lives and equipment.

-Sinwar added that the “Al-Qassam Brigades” targeted no less than 5,000 soldiers and officers during the ground war, a third of whom were killed, another third seriously injured and the last third permanently disabled. As for military vehicles, 750 of them were destroyed, ranging from total to partial destruction.

Sinwar also said that the Al-Qassam Brigades have destroyed the occupation army and are on their way to destroy it, and that they will not submit to the conditions of the occupation, according to a report published on the website of Al-Jazeera Net on Monday.

In the letter, Sinwar praised the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, noting that they have provided unprecedented examples of sacrifice, heroism, chivalry, solidarity and interdependence, and that it is the duty of the political leadership to rush to heal the wounds of the people and strengthen their steadfastness.

Yahia Sinwar’s message came in the wake of the offers received by the leadership of the “Hamas” movement from the occupation through the Qatari and Egyptian mediators, based on temporary humanitarian truces, at a time when the movement is stressing to go beyond the humanitarian truces to a comprehensive ceasefire.

The Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and an agreement to exchange Zionist prisoners in the Gaza Strip for Palestinian prisoners in Zionist jails is based on three stages.

The first phase includes a humanitarian deal lasting 7 to 10 days, during which Hamas will release all its civilians, including women, children, the sick and the elderly, in exchange for Israel’s release of an appropriate, agreed upon number of its Palestinian prisoners.

As for the second phase, it includes the release of all female soldiers held by “Hamas” in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners held in Zionist prisons, as well as the handing over of all bodies held by both sides since the beginning of the operations on October 7. This phase will last for 7 days.

During the third phase, negotiations will be held for a period of one month regarding the release by “Hamas” of all its Zionist recruits in exchange for the release by the occupying state of a number of Palestinian prisoners in Zionist prisons agreed upon by both sides, provided that during this phase the Israeli forces will be redeployed outside the borders of the Strip, with the continued cessation of all air activities and the commitment by Hamas to stop all military activities against the Zionist entity.