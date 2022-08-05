Six Algerian Sites Remain on the Tentative List of UNESCO World Heritage Since 2002

The provisional tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites included 6 files relating to Algeria’s tangible cultural property, which have been nominated for inclusion in the World Heritage of Humanity.



The Algerian radio said, “according to the 1972 agreement, this list includes files about the Foggara Oases, the Palaces of the Great Western Erg, Augustinian sites, places and paths in the Central Maghreb, Nedroma and the Trara region, Oued Souf, the Numidian and Mauritanian Royal Mausoleums and funeral monuments of the pre-Islamic period, the Aures Park and the Centres of Oases for the Canyons of Rhoufi and El-Kantara”.



In the Register of Good Safeguarding Practices, UNESCO referred to the “Programs for the conservation and enhancement of the historic city of Bejaia since 1968 (eastern Algiers), conservation and preservation of the city of Constantine (east Algeria) in 2002, and programs for the protection, promoting traditional construction techniques in the M’Zab Valley founded in 1970(southern Algeria), in addition to improving the connection between heritage and young people in archaeological sites in Djémila since 2003 (eastern Algeria) and workshops for heritage in Tlemcen since 2001 (western Algeria).

For more than twenty years, Algeria has been provided with a legal tool represented in Law 98-04 relating to the identification of the cultural heritage of the nation and the general rules for its protection, preservation and development, allowing the final classification of hundreds of sites and cultural properties in the national and local registry.

