Six European Intelligence Services Cooperate To Uncover Moroccan Makhzen’s Spying Scandal

European media reports revealed that the corruption scandal in which the Moroccan Makhzen regime was fully involved, represented in the purchase of the receivables of members of the European Parliament, was the result of the cooperation of several European intelligence agencies, and goes beyond the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office, whose inauguration was only about six months old.

The Spanish newspaper “El Confidential” said that the foreign intelligence agencies that cooperated with the Belgians to uncover this resounding scandal are the agencies of Italy, Poland, Greece, France and Spain, and they led, as is known, to bring in Muhammad Balharch, who works for the General Directorate of Studies and Documentation (DGED), It is the Moroccan foreign intelligence, and the head of this agency, Yassin al-Mansouri, dragged with him the companion of the Moroccan monarch, Mohammed VI, in the study.

The newspaper pointed out that the system of corruption established by the foreign intelligence of the Makhzen’s Kingdom with the aim of penetrating the European Parliament and influencing its decisions regarding the issue of Western Sahara and the situation of human rights in the Makhzen Kingdom, was led by the European side, the Italian socialist Pier Antonio Panziri, who for years chaired the Maghreb and human rights sub-committees in the European Parliament. His interlocutor was Abderrahim Atmoun, Morocco’s ambassador to Poland.

It is known that the former Italian deputy in the European Parliament had organized visits to Rabat, the last of which was in the year 2021, accompanied by his Italian counterpart Andrea Cozzolino, who replaced him at the head of the Maghreb Subcommittee, and in the Moroccan capital, they met officials, including the head of Moroccan foreign intelligence, Yassin Mansouri, who is required for investigation by the Belgian justice, as the competent authority.

Investigations suspect that the wife of the Moroccan foreign intelligence man, Mohamed Belharch, transferred the travel agency that she established in Barcelona, Spain with other partners, including the wife of the spy, Noureddine Al-Zayani, who was expelled from Spain at the request of the Spanish intelligence agency in May 2013, to provide free services to the European MPs who were lured by Moroccan intelligence, with the aim of serving the agendas of the Moroccan Makhzen regime.

The penetration of Moroccan intelligence into European countries, according to investigations, reached French soil. It was led by the accused, Mohamed Belharch, who was coordinating with a French-Moroccan citizen who ran a security company at Orly Airport in Paris.

He managed to recruit a French policeman working for the border police, and he gave the latter Belharach collects up to 200 files on suspected Islamist extremists, their personal details, friendships, and movements, in exchange for the policeman and his wife receiving fully paid vacations in Morocco and Angola. They were arrested in 2016 and tried on charges of corruption and breach of professional confidentiality.

According to documents reported by media reports, Mohamed Belharch, a member of the Moroccan Foreign Intelligence Service, was the subject of follow-up by the French police, who sought to arrest him when he traveled to France, but it lost track of him because of his sense of security, as he provided his residence address in the Alsace region, which was the reason why he could not be caught. Then the French courts issued an arrest warrant against him in 2016.