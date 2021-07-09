Salim.A/English version: Dalila Henache
Slimani Wants To Grab A Key Position In OL
Algerian international Islam Slimani embarked on a journey to grab a key position with his French club Olympique Lyonnais, after spending most of the period that followed his arrival to the club on the bench, and most of his participations were as a substitute in the last minutes of the matches.
On Thursday, Slimani resumed his training with Olympique Lyonnais, confirming his continuation to play for the French club after his name was recently associated with the move to the Saudi Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad clubs.
Islam Slimani, in the period of class preparations, will have the opportunity to confirm his good performance and convince the club’s new coach, Peter Bosz, to gain his confidence and grab a key position, ensuring that he remains in the competition atmosphere, and maintains his position with the national team, in the preparations for the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, to perform the desired addition to “The Greens”, raising his scoring rate with the national team and getting closer to the achievements of the former Algerian international Abdelhafid Tasfaout.