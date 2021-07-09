Slimani Wants To Grab A Key Position In OL

Salim.A/English version: Dalila Henache

Algerian international Islam Slimani embarked on a journey to grab a key position with his French club Olympique Lyonnais, after spending most of the period that followed his arrival to the club on the bench, and most of his participations were as a substitute in the last minutes of the matches.



On Thursday, Slimani resumed his training with Olympique Lyonnais, confirming his continuation to play for the French club after his name was recently associated with the move to the Saudi Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad clubs.

