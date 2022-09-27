Sofiane Feghouli Fills A Complaint With The FIFA Against Galatasaray 

Algerian international, Sofiane Feghouli, filed a complaint with the International Football Association “FIFA” against his previous club, the Turkish Galatasaray because he did not receive all his financial dues after leaving the club so far.

According to Turkish media sources, the Algerian international still owes Galatasaray Club 1.6 million euros, knowing that his contract with this club expired last summer.

The Greens’ striker had played four distinguished seasons with Galatasaray since joining it in the summer of 2017, but he refused to stay and sign a new contract due to the low financial offer proposed by the Turkish club’s management, including a reduction in his annual salary, which is 3.8 million euros.

Sofiane Feghouli, 32, did not yet join another team, as he was not convinced by the many offers he received from Turkey and abroad, including the Turkish champion Trabzonspor, which was very excited to sign him, but the negotiations between the two sides were unsuccessful.

As for outside Turkey, the Algerian international received several offers, such as the English Hull City club, the Egyptian Al-Ahly and the Qatari Al-Sadd.

It is worth noting that Sofiane Feghouli played 161 games with Galatasaray in various competitions since 2017, during which he scored 34 goals and provided 32 assists. He also won the Turkish League title twice, the Turkish Cup and the Turkish Super Cup once in 2019.

Sofiane Feghouli, who is largely respected by the Desert Warriros’ fans, missed the two friendly matches that the Algerian national team played this month against Guinea and Nigeria, due to his presence without a team.