Sonatrach Announces 3 Important Gas, Oil Discoveries

Sonatrach announced, on Monday, three discoveries, including two gas discoveries based on its effort, and another oil discovery in partnership with the Italian company Eni.



A statement by the company said that “the first is the discovery of condensed gas in two reservoirs of the Devonian layer, and this is after the exploration carried out by Sonatrach in an exploratory well in Ein Iker southwest-1 (IEKSW-1) in the Ain Amenas 2 research area in the Illizi Basin.”



The flow rates recorded during the tests were 300,000 m 3 / day of gas, 26 m 3 / day of condensate from the first reservoir, 213,000 m 3 / day of gas and 17 m 3 / day of condensate from the second reservoir.



The second discovery was made by Sonatrach and its partner Eni, after drilling the Ghard Ouled Jamaa West-1 (RODW-1) exploration well in the Seif Fatma 2 research area located in the northern region of the Berkine basin.



The Ghard Oulad Jamaa West 1 well (RODW-1), which is the third in the current exploratory drilling campaign in the mentioned area, noticed the discovery of crude oil in sandstones in the (TAGI) reservoir in the Triassic Formation.



During the production test, the well produced 1,300 barrels/day of oil and 51,000 cubic meters/day of associated gas.



These two discoveries will be taken care of through the development of a “fast track”, given their proximity to the existing facilities of OHANET and ROD.



Sonatrach also recorded a third positive result during the drilling of the TAMZ-3 demarcation well in the Taghit research site in the Bechar Basin. Whereas, significant production of gas was obtained during the Lower Devonian reservoir formation test.

