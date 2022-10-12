Sonatrach Official: “Algerian Oil Exploration Operations Include The Western Mediterranean  Basin”

A Sonatrach official confirmed that the exploration investments carried out by the national hydrocarbons complex in the field of oil include the offshore area, including the western Mediterranean.

As a distinguished guest of the “Morning Guest” program on Radio Channel One, the Director of the Exploration Department of Sonatrach, Badji Al-Rabie, said that the complex’s exploration plan includes all episodes of the oil chain.

In this regard, Baji Al-Rabie indicated that the complex will continue its exploration operations in all sedimentary basins that cover all areas, including the marine area, which he confirmed is a very wide area.

The morning guest explained that compared to the discoveries made by some companies in the eastern region of the Mediterranean, it is expected that they will also include all the existing marine basins in the entire western range of the Mediterranean.

The Director of the Exploration Department of Sonatrach expressed great optimism that the prospective exploration and exploration operations along the offshore coast would be crowned with success in order to enhance and renew national reserves in the fields of gas and oil.

In the same context, the Director of the Exploration Department revealed that the Sonatrach group managed during this year to achieve 11 discoveries in the oil and gas fields across the country, nine of them thanks to its own efforts and two others in partnership with the Italian energy company “ENI”.