Sonelgaz Accompanies Libyan Gécol in Developing Electrical Network Production and Maintenance

Sonelgaz group reviewed the ways to accompany the Libyan Electricity Company “Gécol” to implement its development program, electrical network production, maintenance and training.

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, received, at the headquarters of his ministerial department, a delegation from the Libyan General Electricity Company (Gécol), headed by its Chairman, Wail Al-Abdalli, in the presence of the General Manager of Sonelgaz, a statement by the Ministry of Energy said, on Monday,

“During this meeting, the parties reviewed the prospects for cooperation relations between Sonelgaz and the Libyan General Electricity Company (Gécol) in the field of electricity, especially in the context of supporting and accompanying the Libyan Electricity Company to implement its development program, electricity production, maintenance of electricity networks and training”, the statement added.

The statement added that this visit also comes within the framework of regular consultations between Sonelgaz and the Libyan Electricity Company Gécol and the strengthening of energy cooperation between Algeria and Libya, within the framework of the Sonelgaz group’s strategy internationally, especially at the regional level.

Several meetings are scheduled between the Libyan delegation and Sonelgaz officials and managers.

The two parties also welcomed the quality of the partnership relations between the two companies and called for strengthening and expanding the areas of cooperation.