Spain “Insults” The Moroccan Ambassador Within A 30-minute Notice

The Spanish authorities asked the Moroccan ambassador to come to the foreign ministry within 30 minutes, and in response, Morocco summoned its ambassador urgently for consultations.



The Moroccan authorities said, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, on Thursday, that “the Moroccan authorities hastened to summon their ambassador, in protest against the use of the Spanish Foreign Ministry’s harsh accent with the Moroccan ambassador by asking her to come within half an hour to the Spanish foreign ministry’s office.