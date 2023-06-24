Spain Refuses To Hand Over Management Of Western Sahara’s Airspace To Morocco

The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has dealt a painful blow to the Moroccan Makhzen regime with his government’s decision to refuse to transfer the management of Western Sahara’s airspace to the Alawite kingdom, less than a month before the expected departure of the current government led by Sanchez from the “Moncloa” palace as part of the upcoming general elections scheduled for 23rd July.

Since the ruling party in Spain (the Socialist Party), an ally of the Moroccan Makhzen regime, lost the local and regional elections on 14 May in favour of the rival opposition “Popular Party” led by Alberto Núñez Viejo, Rabat has stepped up its pressure on Sanchez to transfer airspace management to Western Sahara.

The Spanish response was harsh, saying that Spain is the administering country and not the owner of the airspace of Western Sahara, based on the provisions of international law, which does not give Spain the power to decide whether or not to hand over the administration to Morocco, despite the fact that Pedro Sanchez promised King Mohammed VI four months ago, according to the same source.

According to the newspaper El Confidoncial Dictal, the Moroccan regime had given Spain a one-year deadline to hand over the management of the airspace over the Western Sahara to Rabat, before it began to exert pressure to achieve its goal before the almost certain departure of its ally Sanchez from the Moncloa Palace in less than a month from now.

Based on this fact and in accordance with international law, the Zionist and Moroccan drones flying in the skies of Western Sahara are targeting civilians and traders of Sahrawi, Mauritanians and Algerians truckers, in flagrant violation of international law and with the complicity of Spain.

Many analysts, observers and the Moroccan people in general are unaware that it is Spain that controls the airspace of Western Sahara from the Canary Islands on the other side of the Atlantic, and that the Makhzen regime still asks Spain for permission to fly its planes over the Western Sahara airspace, and yet its officials lie to the Moroccan people by repeating the phrase that Western Sahara is part of the alleged sovereignty of the Alawite kingdom.

The Moroccan Makhzen regime is in a state of hysteria, fearing the collapse of everything it has built with the outgoing Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, especially in the light of the results of opinion polls confirming the victory of the opposition Popular Party, led by Alberto Nunez Viejo, who has confirmed in more than one statement his insistence on correcting the mistake of the outgoing Prime Minister in provoking Algeria after his decision to abandon Madrid’s historic positive neutrality on the Sahrawi issue, given that Spain is the colonial state that controls the airspace over Western Sahara.

What added to the Moroccan regime’s fears was Alberto Nunez Fiejo’s assertion, less than a month ago, that if he were to win the forthcoming general elections, he would want to re-establish good relations with Algeria, which has been estranged from Madrid for more than a year because of the deviation of the position of the Pedro Sanchez government. This situation has seriously damaged Spanish interests in Algeria, especially those of businessmen who might punish the Sanchez government for its political mistakes, including the serious one it made with Algeria.

In anticipation of this expected “nightmare”, the Moroccan Makhzen regime tried to escalate its pressure on Sanchez in order to speed up the process of transferring the management of Western Sahara’s airspace from Spain to Morocco, similar to the “tweet” of former US President Donald Trump, in the last hours before leaving the White House. This was an ill-timed move to complicate the task of his successor in the “Moncloa” palace, creating new obstacles to correcting the warped Spanish position on the Sahrawi issue and then complicating the task of restoring relations with Algeria.