Spain’s Daily Losses Due To The Crisis With Algeria

Spain incurred daily losses of more than 4 million euros as a result of the diplomatic crisis with Algeria, which was caused by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.



According to the statistics of the Spanish Ministry of Trade for June and July, a daily loss of 4,400,000 euros was recorded in sales, after the trade stagnation between the two countries.



The Spanish Ministry of Trade updated the figures for exports to Algeria in July on the DataComex portal, revealing that Spain lost 127,046,134 euros of its export profits compared to the same month of 2021.



According to Spanish media, if this data is added to that of June when the exchanges remained banned for 22 days, the figure rises to 234.693,703 euros unearned. That is 4,428,183 euros per day compared to the same dates last year.

