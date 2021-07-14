Spanish La Liga Praises Aissa Mandi’s Performance

The Spanish League published a video of the Algerian international Aissa Mandi from last season’s matches on its official Facebook page.



The video shows the Algerian defender’s goals with his former team, Real Betis, and his successful interventions against the attackers.



The “La Liga” page attached the video with phrases praising the Greens’ defender, and wrote: “One of the best defenders in the last season”, adding that the Algerian warrior was the fierce enemy of the attackers, before concluding with the phrase “Beloved of the Greens Aissa Mandi.”

