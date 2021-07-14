-- -- -- / -- -- --
الرئيس تبون يصدر عفوا عن 30 محبوسا محكوم عليهم في قضايا التجمهر
Spanish La Liga Praises Aissa Mandi’s Performance

EchoroukSports / English version: Dalila Henache
The Spanish League published a video of the Algerian international Aissa Mandi from last season’s matches on its official Facebook page.
 
The video shows the Algerian defender’s goals with his former team, Real Betis, and his successful interventions against the attackers.
The “La Liga” page attached the video with phrases praising the Greens’ defender, and wrote: “One of the best defenders in the last season”, adding that the Algerian warrior was the fierce enemy of the attackers, before concluding with the phrase “Beloved of the Greens Aissa Mandi.”
 
The Algerian international showed excellent performance with his former club, Real Betis, during the last season, before he signed in this summer a 4-year contract with Villarreal club. 
