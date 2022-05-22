-- -- -- / -- -- --
Spanish Parliament to Discuss Canceling Support For the Autonomy Proposal in Western Sahara

Echoroukonline / English version: Dalila Henache
Next Wednesday, the Spanish Parliament will discuss a proposal submitted by the opposition Popular Party, to ask the government to withdraw its support for the autonomy proposal in Western Sahara.

According to what was reported by local media, the opposition party submitted a paper that included a discussion of Spain’s foreign policy, under the current government.

The paper revolves around several international issues, such as the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the issue of decolonization in Western Sahara.

The proposal includes a request to withdraw support for the autonomy proposal submitted by Morocco, as a solution to the conflict in Western Sahara.

It also contains a proposal to impose visas on Moroccans wishing to visit Ceuta and Melilla, which are under the control of Spain.

