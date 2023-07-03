Spanish PM Sanchez’s Previous Decisions Presented To Parliament

Mohammed Meslem /*/ English Version: Med.B.

Alberto Nunez Viejo, leader of the opposition Popular Party in Spain and candidate for the post of Prime Minister after the upcoming general elections on 23 July, said on Monday that the decisions taken by the current head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, regarding the Sahrawi issue will be passed on to the legal ruler, in a new confirmation. On the occurrence of exciting developments in the Spanish position on the Sahrawi conflict, and then relations with Algeria.

Nunez Viejo was referring to the previous decisions taken by Sanchez outside the legal framework, and in particular to the change in the Spanish position on the Sahrawi issue, without consulting the legislative institution or the allies in the government, not even the Spanish royal institution, which was also unaware of the decision taken, in clear contradiction with the Spanish Constitution.

The Spanish politician stated that when he arrives at the Government Palace (Moncloa), his first priority will be to correct the mistakes made by Sanchez, by presenting the decisions taken by his predecessor to Parliament for a decision, with the strict confirmation of the leadership of the party strongly nominated to lead the Spanish government, to put into the hands of the people’s representatives what was contained in Sanchez’s letter to the King of the Moroccan Makhzen regime, Mohammed VI, dated 14 March 2022.

In an interview with the Spanish channel 5, Telecinco, Alberto Núñez Viejo said that “the first thing we are going to do is send a message to Morocco. In a direct message that leaves no room for interpretation, he said that what Sanchez had done in relation to the Sahrawi question was outside the law and that it was therefore inevitable that it should be reviewed, even if it meant incurring the wrath of the Makhzen regime.

On the other hand, the Popular Party leader stressed the importance of restoring “balanced relations” with Algeria, the Sahrawi people and the United Nations, like all previous Spanish leaders who have maintained a positive neutrality on the Sahrawi issue, given Madrid’s responsibility as the colonial power administering the formerly occupied Sahrawi territories.

Relations between Algeria and Spain are at their worst in more than a year due to the change in the Spanish position on the Sahrawi issue without informing the Algerian party, which led to the loss of trade relations between the two countries, in a punitive decision by Algeria aimed at hitting Madrid’s interests in response to what President Abdelmadjid Tebboune described as an unfriendly decision.

The head of the Spanish People’s Party implied that what Sanchez had done was a personal decision that clothed him in the robes of the Spanish state when he said that Spain’s relations with Morocco could not be based on the personal relationship that the “current president” (meaning Sanchez) has with the Moroccan King Mohammed VI.

And the letter that Sanchez sent to the King of Morocco is still very controversial in Spain, almost a year and a half later. It contained unknown political content.

Although the Spanish Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, confirms that the content of the message is published on the government website, the opposition parties, led by the Popular Party, the main opposition political force, question the content of the message and the government confirms it.

Despite this, Alberto Núñez Viejo said in a statement to Spain’s Channel 5: “We need to know what Sanchez has agreed with Morocco and restore the transparency of the agreements, firstly, and secondly, the approval of Congress (the lower house of parliament) and the Senate. I guarantee the stability of our relations and I guarantee transparency and balance in bilateral relations, I think this is what Morocco can ask of us”.

Morocco’s Makhzen regime fears the collapse of everything it has built up over almost a year with the Socialist Party led by Pedro Sanchez, after the upcoming general elections less than three weeks away, with the expected right-wing Popular Party led by Alberto Núñez Viejo coming to power with the positions he expressed in his interview with the Spanish Fifth channel.