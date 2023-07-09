Spanish Political Consensus To Correct Relations With Algeria

The activities of the electoral campaign for the upcoming Spanish legislative elections on July 23 revealed the relevance of the Algerian position in dealing with the deviation of Madrid’s position on the Sahrawi issue, and the various Spanish political parties agreed, including the head of the ruling Socialist Party, Pedro Sanchez.

And after the leader of the opposition Popular Party, Alberto Nunez Viejo, the candidate to lead the Spanish government after the legislative elections, according to opinion polls, confirmed his intention to review the Spanish position on the Sahrawi issue and correct relations with Algeria, which were spoiled by Sanchez and the leftist Sumar coalition, led by the Minister of Labor and the second vice president. The “Vox Party”, in turn promised to review Sanchez’s position on the Sahrawi issue.

Even Sanchez himself tried to disavow the position he personally took on behalf of the Spanish government last March, when he said in an interview with the “Cinco” channel that what he had promised in the letter he addressed to the Alawi King Mohammed VI was an extension of the positions of previous presidents, such as Mariano Rajoy and Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, a statement that was ridiculed and mocked by Spanish politicians.

The political families in the Iberian country, from the traditional right, the extreme right and the left, agreed that what Sanchez had done had greatly harmed Spanish interests by failing to establish balanced relations with Algeria, as the largest regional power in the Maghreb, and the Kingdom of Morocco, and they all pleaded for a correction. What was spoiled by the outgoing Sanchez government in order to preserve what remained of Madrid’s interests in Algeria.

The electoral program of the right-wing party “Vox” included the promise to review relations with the Kingdom of Morocco on more than one level, in order to restore relations with Algeria, since it is the largest supplier of gas to Madrid and is bound by agreements to supply this vital product until 2030.

The party spoke of the need to “review the foreign policy measures approved by the government of Pedro Sanchez, which harm the interests of Spanish national energy,” and this is to ensure the continuation of receiving Algerian gas, which no longer flows as strongly as it used to, nor at preferential prices, since Algeria’s decision to suspend the Treaty of Friendship, cooperation and Good Neighborliness on June 8, 2022, almost two decades after its signing.

The Moroccan Makhzen regime is living in a state of terror, as it stands on the collapse of all the illusions promoted by the palace propaganda. Rabat’s main ally in the wheels of the Spanish state, represented by the outgoing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, today denies any change in the Spanish position on the Sahrawi issue, in a scene that the Moroccan regime did not expect, as for the rest of the political parties, their position was clear from the beginning, which is to consider what the Madrid government has done as a personal position for its president, and then it is fleeting with his expected exit from the “Moncloa” palace, based on Spanish opinion polls regarding the results of the upcoming legislative elections are in less than two weeks’ time.

As for the politician who, according to the latest opinion polls, is expected to lead the next government, namely Alberto Veijo Núñez, the leader of the opposition Popular Party, he has openly and unambiguously declared that he is determined to correct the mistake made by his predecessor, who caused the loss of strong relations with a friendly country, Algeria, as he has stated on more than one occasion.