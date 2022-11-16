Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Is Embroiled In A Constitutional Spiral That May Topple Him

The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, entered into a constitutional spiral, in which his crisis with Algeria contributed to a large part. The case has descended to the level of a scandal, and it is documented by irrefutable evidence, which confirms Sanchez’s involvement in jumping on legal and constitutional rules, which may lead to his downfall.

This issue is represented by the failure of the Spanish Prime Minister to consult with the King, who is considered a sovereign, non-executive constitutional body, yet he did not inform him of major decisions taken in the name of the state, even if they were among his powers, mainly to change Madrid’s position on the Western Sahara issue by supporting the so-called “autonomy project” advocated by the Moroccan Makhzen regime, and the consequent repercussions on the Algerian-Spanish relations.

The scandal was triggered by the Spanish newspaper “El Debate”, based on an official document issued by the Presidency of the Government itself, signed by Judith Gonzalez, Legal Director of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Government, where it was acknowledged in writing on a maximum of three occasions that Sanchez did not send or inform the King, Felipe Sixth, in three serious cases experienced by the Kingdom of Spain, namely its dealing with the normalization of relations with the Makhzen regime, the crisis with Algeria, the issue of illegal immigrants’ invasion of the Melilla fence and its relationship to the Makhzen intelligence spying on Sanchez’s phone, in what was known as the “Pegasus” scandal.

According to the same source, until this week, Sanchez was unable to prove that he had informed the king of his country of changing Spain’s position on the issue of Western Sahara, as required by the constitution and the laws regulating the relationship between the government and the king.

Rather, Sanchez did the same in other cases that he had to in which to communicate with the king about it.

The Spanish newspaper indicates that there is no document, content or direct confrontation, confirming that the General Secretariat of the Government has informed the King in the case of Western Sahara, which contradicts the text of Article 56, paragraph 6 of the Constitution, taken since 2021, which plunged Madrid into a spiral of external crises not seen in decades, says “El Debate”.

The head of the executive body in Spain did not stop at the lack of coordination and consultation with the King of his country, Philip VI, but rather deprived him of representing his country in foreign cases, in accordance with the accepted protocols at the level of foreign representation, as well as the right to “inform about the affairs of the state”, as indicated in the Article 62 of the Magna Carta.

The newspaper wrote: “Sánchez decided unilaterally, without the support of Congress (Parliament) and certainly without the knowledge of the King, the historic transformation of Spain with regard to the Western Sahara… Sanchez decided in a very personal way to give Mohammed VI the largest grant imaginable in 50 years, which is Sovereignty over the former Spanish colony,” based on the letter Sánchez sent to the king of the Makhzen in March 2022, which was considered “completely unusual in the world of diplomacy, which culminated in the visit of Mohammed VI to make the deviation official.”

And “El Debate” confirms, according to its investigations, which it started in 2021, during which it collected about 300 pages of documents, that Sanchez traveled to Morocco to meet Mohammed VI without the knowledge of the Spanish king, and without informing the Spanish Parliament about that.

The newspaper concluded, through its investigation into the case, that Sanchez did not inform the king about the decisions he had taken, as he bypassed the political veto of Parliament, first defied the Moroccan king of the Makhzen, then praised him and changed Spain’s position on a very sensitive issue unilaterally, ie: Western Sahara, and this without consulting the rest of the state’s sovereign institutions, according to the same source.