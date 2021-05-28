Spanish Security Services Discover A Cell Of Moroccan Intelligence Around San Pedro Hospital

The Spanish security services discovered a cell of Moroccan intelligence in the vicinity of the hospital in which the Sahrawi President Brahim Ghali was being treated in San Pedro Hospital, in a small city that was invaded by the spies of the Makhzen regime.

According to the newspaper, the Spanish security services discovered a large presence of Moroccan intelligence agents, in the vicinity of the hospital, with the installation of spy devices in various corners of the region.



The Spanish Interior Ministry authorized the police to monitor the hospital 24 hours a day, but the security is waging a campaign against Moroccan spies who are widely scattered around the building.



Spain “Insults” the Moroccan Ambassador Within A 30-minute Notice



A few days ago, the Spanish authorities asked the Moroccan ambassador to come to the Foreign Ministry within 30 minutes, and in response, Morocco summoned its ambassador urgently for consultations.



The Moroccan party said, according to the Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, Thursday, May 20, 2021, that “the Moroccan authorities hastened to summon their ambassador”, in protest against the use of the Spanish Foreign Ministry’s harsh accent with the Moroccan ambassador and asking her to come within half an hour to the foreign ministry’s headquarters.

