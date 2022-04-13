Strategic Experts: “The Moroccan Army Is Unable To Confront The Field”

Political analyst Mokhtar Mediouni believes that the terrorist act carried out by Morocco, described by the Algerian Foreign Ministry’s statement as state terrorism, clearly confirms that such cowardly acts are of a purely Israeli nature as targeting defenseless civilians at dawn while they perform prayer and in a month sacred to Muslims.

Political analyst, Mokhtar Mediouni, during a special broadcast for Radio Algeria International devoted to the Moroccan assassination outside its borders, went even further, when he said: “This Moroccan aggression confirms that Morocco is no longer defining its foreign policy by itself and that the leadership of Moroccan foreign policy has clearly become in the hands of the Zionist entity.

For his part, the strategic expert, Mohand Barkouk, stressed, “Morocco does not have a decision by itself and such terrorist acts are just an element implementing the plans of global Zionism”.

What draws attention, according to Mohand Barkouk, is that the statement of the Algerian Foreign Ministry was very patient until fully verifying the ins and outs of the Moroccan terrorist act, and then it came as a blatant reaction to the Moroccan policy, which is no longer the master of its decision, and that targeting defenseless civilians practicing trade from three countries in the region highlights the degree of concern that the Makhzen system reached it because of the new economic dynamic link between Algeria and Mauritania.

The new wanton Moroccan aggression is aimed at triggering conditions of instability in the region and trying to drag neighboring countries into unsafe situations.

Regarding the possibility of Morocco causing a war in the region, strategic expert Mohand Barkouk believes that “producing unsafe situations that would weaken the capabilities of countries to create stability on the one hand and restrain them from economic advancement differs from the classic concept of war, which Algeria is well aware of, so it misses in every time.

“Morocco has to follow its blatant goals, and the evidence is that it did not respond in the way that Morocco wanted in the first terrorist act in early November 2021, as Algeria’s strategy relied on responding in legal ways, in dealing with vile Moroccan provocations”.

These three elements confirm that Algeria is pursuing a long-term strategy that is tantamount to a strategy of “failing” goals that Morocco has been trying since its incorporation in 1959 as an actor within Western and Zionist policies to achieve, within the global dismantling project that has several manifestations in different regions of the world and not only in our region.

For his part, a member of the Mine Action Coordination Office in Western Sahara, Ghaith Al-Nah, believes that “there is no contemporary army in the world whose soldiers have been underground for 47 years, except for the Moroccan army, which does not possess any advanced technology, in addition to the fact that most Moroccan soldiers suffer from serious psychological crises, often leading to suicide, because of the long time they spend in trenches along the wall of shame that Morocco built to divide the Sahrawi lands and separate its inhabitants”.

Accordingly – the speaker adds – “The resort to drones, which have become a cheap weapon used by even some mafia gangs and terrorist groups, confirms an important point, which is that the Moroccan army is not even capable of field confrontation, just as is happening in the Palestinian territories, where the Israeli occupation resorts to bombing with drones.

Ghaithy al-Nah also believes that “the main political goal of the aggressive and cowardly Moroccan actions, especially as they take the Sahrawi-Mauritanian borders as a theater for them, is to separate the peoples of the region and sever the bonds of communication between them, highlighting some numbers that all confirm that the victims each time are defenseless civilians”.

In turn, political analyst Ahmed Adhimi believes that “the system of government in Morocco is living in an improper situation due to the absence of the Moroccan king, who spends most of his time in his palace in France due to his health condition in addition to his family problems, which is confirmed by the conduct of governance matters by the Crown Prince, who is still in adolescence and responds voluntarily and without any coercion to the plans of the Zionist lobby, which is strongly present within the subservient Makhzen system”.