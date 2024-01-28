Sudanese Hail Algeria’s Role in Finding a Peaceful Solution

The President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, confirmed on Sunday that Algeria has always preferred to resolve conflicts with a purely internal vision, away from any form of foreign interference.

In a joint press statement with the President of the Sovereignty Council of the sisterly Republic of Sudan, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Abdel Rahman, at the end of the talks that brought them together at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, the President of the Republic stated that Algeria “stands by the Sudanese people to overcome the difficult conditions that this brotherly country, which is also the target of evil forces, is experiencing.

He added that Algeria “was and still is in favor of resolving any dispute or internal conflict with a purely internal vision, away from any form of foreign interference”, stressing that “the first and last word always goes back to the Sudanese people with all its components”. President Tebboune expressed his confidence that Sudan will be able to “overcome this ordeal resulting from the blatant aggression against it”.

On the other hand, the President of the Republic recalled the fraternal relations “steeped in history and built on the bonds of close cooperation and mutual respect” that bind the Algerian and Sudanese peoples, and praised Sudan’s position “in support of Algeria’s membership of the UN Security Council”.

He also affirmed that during its membership in the UN Security Council, Algeria will work to “support just causes on the African continent and in the world, and to reduce the effects of conflicts and tensions that have become a threat to the stability of countries and the security of peoples”.

On the same occasion, the President of the Republic stressed “the identical views between Algeria and Sudan on many regional and international issues and problems”.

For his part, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Abdel Rahman said that Sudan “is exposed to a conspiracy of international and regional partners and some souls bought by patriots who conspire against their people, but in the end the sincere popular will will prevail and Sudan will stand, thanks to God and its people and the support of patriots from the Arab and Islamic nation”. “.

He expressed his happiness “at the presence of Algeria at any table of dialogue and discussion, whether Arab or African” because Algeria, he said, “always supports the truth and its positions are firm and we are proud of them and we want to see the progress of peaceful solutions so that we can overcome this ordeal”.

The President of the Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan praised “the positions of President Tebboune and the old Algerian people, who are full of patriotism and commitment to just causes,” adding in the same context that Algeria “has always supported the truth and supported Sudan in all the dilemmas it has suffered throughout history.

He also reiterated his country’s support for Algeria’s membership in the United Nations Security Council and praised, in the same context, President Tebboune’s “sincere fraternal spirit” and his “understanding of all the problems of the region and of the Sudan file”. The Algerian guest, on the other hand, revealed that during his talks with the President of the Republic, he touched on many “common themes”, in addition to discussing various areas of cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

President Tebboune held private talks with the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the sisterly Republic of Sudan, who is on a two-day official visit to Algeria. The talks, which took place at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, in Algiers were then extended to the delegations of the two brotherly countries.