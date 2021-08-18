Supreme Orders To Radically Eradicate The Mak and Rachad Movements

The Supreme Security Council ordered the security services to intensify their efforts to arrest all those involved in the crimes of setting fires and killing the young Djamal Ben Ismail, and all people belonging to the terrorist Mak and Rachad movements until they are radically eradicated, especially the Mak, which receives support and assistance from foreign parties, especially Morocco and the Zionist entity, while the council’s statement reiterated that the two movements threaten public security and national unity.

According to the statement issued after the extraordinary meeting of the Supreme Security Council, chaired by Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the Republic, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Minister of National Defense, the meeting was devoted to assessing the general situation of the country following the recent painful events, and the ongoing hostilities by Morocco and its ally the Zionist entity against Algeria.

The statement added that “after the security services presented the outcome of the human and material damage caused by the fires in some cities, especially in Tizi Ouzou and Bejaia, the President of the Republic gave instructions that included all sectors concerned to follow up on assessing the damage and taking care of those affected by the fires that proved the involvement of the two terrorist movements MAK and Rachad in setting it ablaze, and their involvement in the assassination of the late Djamal bin Ismail.

In addition to taking care of the injured, the Supreme Security Council decided to intensify the efforts of the security services to arrest the rest of those involved in the two crimes, and all those affiliated with the two terrorist movements, which threaten public security and national unity until they are radically eradicated, especially the MAK, which receives support and assistance from foreign parties, especially Morocco and the Zionist entity, where the repeated hostile actions by Morocco against Algeria required a review of relationships between the two countries and intensification of security monitoring on the western borders.

The statement revealed that, at the end of the meeting, the President of the Republic commissioned the People’s National Army to acquire six planes of different sizes destined to put out the fires, confirming the sanctity of national unity, and, by the way, reiterating his appreciation for the solidarity gift of the Algerian people and his thanks to all the security services, civil protection, the health sector and volunteer citizens for the continuous great efforts to put out fires.

The meeting of the Supreme Security Council, which comes one day after extinguishing all the fires that occurred in several states of the country, put points on the letters regarding the future of the Mak and Rachad movements and those who belong to them and asserted that the next goal of the security services is the total eradication and elimination of the two movements, by activating security plans related to thwarting the activity of belonging to the two terrorist movements, especially concerning its members residing inside, and this step comes after the Supreme Security Council, in its meeting on May 18, classified the separatist Mak movement, and the Rachad movement within the list of terrorist organizations, and the Council made it clear on that day that this decision was due to the hostile and inciting acts committed by the Rachad and Mak movements, and in this context, a decision was taken to place them on the list of terrorist organizations and to deal with them as such.

The initial confessions of some of the detainees accused of the crime of murder and abuse of the young man Djamel Ben Ismail also confirmed that the MAK movement was involved in setting fire to the cities of Tizi Ouzou, Bejaia and other cities as well, and it was also proven that it was involved in the murder as part of its malicious scheme to strike Algeria’s stability and unity and stir up strife among the people of the same country.