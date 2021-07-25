Taking Entrance Exam To US Universities For The First Time From Algeria

The US Embassy announced the possibility of taking the entrance exam to American university for the first time from Algeria, without the need to travel.

The US Embassy clarified in a video that those interested in studying in the United States who have passed the baccalaureate degree or those who will take it next year, can sit for the university entrance exam that is accepted or requested in most American universities from Algeria.

The exam is taken in two subjects, the first related to reading and writing, and the second in mathematics, at the level of the “Essalam” Training Center, located at Dely Ibrahim in upper Algiers.

The same authority revealed that the second admission test will be held on August 28, as the last date for applying will be on July 30 via the dedicated electronic link assigned for that.