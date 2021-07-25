-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Taking Entrance Exam To US Universities For The First Time From Algeria

Echoroukonline / English Version: Med.B
  • 24
  • 0
Taking Entrance Exam To US Universities For The First Time From Algeria

The US Embassy announced the possibility of taking the entrance exam to American university for the first time from Algeria, without the need to travel.

The US Embassy clarified in a video that those interested in studying in the United States who have passed the baccalaureate degree or those who will take it next year, can sit for the university entrance exam that is accepted or requested in most American universities from Algeria.

The exam is taken in two subjects, the first related to reading and writing, and the second in mathematics, at the level of the “Essalam” Training Center, located at Dely Ibrahim in upper Algiers.

The same authority revealed that the second admission test will be held on August 28, as the last date for applying will be on July 30 via the dedicated electronic link assigned for that.

Related Articles
Production Of “Sinovac” Vaccine… A Delegation Of Chinese Experts Arrives In Algeria

Production Of “Sinovac” Vaccine… A Delegation Of Chinese Experts Arrives In Algeria

International Judo Federation Suspends The Algerian Champion Fethi Nourine For Refusing To Normalize With Israel 

International Judo Federation Suspends The Algerian Champion Fethi Nourine For Refusing To Normalize With Israel 

FLN Responds After Morocco Spied On Algerian Officials

FLN Responds After Morocco Spied On Algerian Officials

Granting Israel An Observer Status At AU Won’t Alter Africa’s Support To The Palestinian People  

Granting Israel An Observer Status At AU Won’t Alter Africa’s Support To The Palestinian People  

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read