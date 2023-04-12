Talks in Saudi Arabia to Resolve the Syrian Crisis

Echoroukonline / English version: Dalila Henache

Saudi Arabia is hosting talks to reach a political solution to the crisis in Syria in the presence of Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

Mekdad arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday having been invited by the Saudi foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, both Saudi and Syrian state media reported. He was received at Jeddah International Airport by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji.

The two will “hold a session of talks on efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves the unity, security and stability of Syria”, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

The visit is the first by a Syrian foreign minister to Saudi Arabia since 2011 when the war in Syria began. Saudi Arabia supported the Syrian opposition, but ties have thawed in recent months.

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad has largely defeated the opposition with Russian and Iranian backing.

Over the past few months, there has been increasing engagement with al-Assad, who has been isolated since the start of the Syrian war.

Al-Assad has visited the UAE and Oman this year, and last month Saudi Arabia said it has started talks with Damascus about resuming consular services.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia will host a meeting of regional foreign ministers on Friday to discuss the return of Syria to the Arab League.

Diplomatic efforts have gained momentum since Saudi Arabia agreed to a rapprochement with Iran, a key ally of the Syrian government, last month.

Syria to reopen embassy in Tunisia after a 10-year closure

The decision follows an order by Tunisia’s president to appoint a new ambassador to Damascus, a decade after diplomatic relations were cut.

Syria will reopen its diplomatic mission in Tunisia and appoint an ambassador there, Damascus and Tunis say in a joint statement.

The announcement on Wednesday came after more than a decade of strained ties.

Syria’s decision followed a similar move by Tunisia on April 3 when President Kais Saied instructed his foreign minister to begin procedures to appoint an ambassador to Damascus.

“In response to the initiative of the President of the Tunisian Republic, … the Syrian government … decided to reopen the Syrian embassy in Tunisia and to appoint an ambassador soon,” the joint statement said, according to SANA, Syria’s official news agency.

“Out of both sides’ keenness to restore the Syrian-Tunisian relations to their normal track, consultation and coordination are ongoing between the foreign ministers … to further consolidate the deep-rooted ties of brotherhood binding Syria and Tunisia,” the statement added.

Saied had said last month that he planned to restore diplomatic relations with Syria.

Nine Arab countries are set to meet in Saudi Arabia this week to discuss moves to end al-Assad’s isolation.

The Arab League, which suspended Syria in 2011, is expected to hold a summit in Riyadh in May.