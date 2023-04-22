Tebboune, Macron To Set Another Date For The Postponed Visit

News about President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s visit to France, which was scheduled for the second of next May, did not stop since the announcement of its postponement, and everyone is searching for the background and the fate of that visit, which the two parties have been waiting for for a while.

The latest chapter of this prominent event was revealed by the French newspaper Le Monde on Saturday, about an upcoming call between President Tebboune and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Sunday, April 23, 2023, to set a second date for the postponed visit.

Quoting French sources, the newspaper, known for its closeness to the wheels of decision-making in Paris, said that the two parties adhere to schedule the visit by next summer. The circles that do not want this visit to take place and achieve their goals that have been set for some time, thus refuting all the rumours spread by some circles that do not want this visit to take place and achieve its goals that have been set for a while.

Some “suspicious” parties were quick to talk about tension in relations between Algeria and Paris, immediately after the news of the postponement was leaked, but Presidents Tebboune and Macron refuted all these allegations, by announcing the holding of the first meeting of the Mixed Committee that was announced last summer during Macron’s visit to Algeria to study Memory of French colonialism in Algeria from 1830 until independence in 1962.

Algerian sources had attributed the postponement of the visit to the conditions that France has been living in for weeks due to the protests sweeping the French street, as a result of the French President’s adoption of the new retirement law that raises the retirement age to 64 years instead of 62, despite the great popular rejection of it, which is the reason that was also behind the postponement of the visit of the British King Charles III, to France earlier.

The announcement of the holding of the first meeting of the mixed committee to study the memory file came one day after the news of the postponement of the visit was leaked, and this announcement was made by the presidential palaces in both Algeria and France, which gives this step a special character, and removes any ambiguity about the existence of a dispute between both parties.

So far, no party has officially revealed the real reasons behind the postponement of the visit or its new date, but France is on the verge of expected events with the beginning of May as an extension of the protests rejecting the revision of the retirement system, and the leader of the parliamentary group of the left bloc LFI, Mathilde Panot, vowed President Macron to continue more protests, starting from the 1st of May, which coincides with the International Workers’ Day, the date that coincides with the date of President Tebboune’s visit to France before it was postponed.

It is known that the French President had accused parties he did not name of obstructing efforts aimed at improving relations with Algeria, immediately after the explosion of the scandal of the illegal exfiltration of the Algerian national wanted by Justice, Amira Bouraoui, towards France on February 8, through Tunisian soil, before phone communications were held between the presidents of the two countries, after which the parties reached to dispel the clouds of differences.