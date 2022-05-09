Temmar, Kouninef, Haddad and Sahraoui to Appear Before Justice on May 25

The Algiers Judicial Council has scheduled the trial of the former Minister of Housing, Abdelwahid Temmar, and 35 accused businessmen, sons of officials and officers, who were serving their sentence in the civil and military prisons, for May 25.

According to Echorouk sources, the Algiers Judicial Council scheduled, Sunday, Temmar’s trial at the level of the first criminal chamber of the same judicial authority headed by Judge, Abdelaziz Aiyad, where the accused are followed up in the case file with serious facts, as they were charged with 10 heavy misdemeanours included in the law combating and preventing corruption 06/01, relating to forgery in public documents by making a change in the document, waste and illegal use of public funds entrusted to an employee under his position, granting unjustified privileges to others in violation of legislative and regulatory provisions, abuse of influence, abuse of position, changing the agricultural character of lands classified as agricultural, prejudice to national property and prejudice to the natural status of the coast.

Previously on March 31, the Criminal Economic and Financial Pole Court of Sidi M’hamed imposed a 6-year prison sentence and a fine of DZD 300,000 against the former Minister of Housing, Abdelwahid Temmar, in the case of “infringement of agricultural, tourist and marine property in the state of Mostaganem (western Algeria), and 3 years’ sentence for each of the businessmen Tarek-Noah Kouninef, Ali Haddad, Abdelmalek Sahraoui and Fares Sellal, with a fine of DZD 100,000, which is the same penalty imposed on the directors of industry and mines, and state property for the wilaya of Mostaganem (3 years of effective imprisonment and a fine of DZD 100,000), while the penalties imposed by the judge against the remaining defendants ranged between two and three years in prison.

The decisions of the judge of the economic and financial pole passed in peace and comfort to the former director of the “Sahel” state residence, Hamid Melzi, who benefited from the acquittal in the case, which is the same ruling that was issued against Mohamed Bouazgui, in his capacity as director of public works for the state of Mostaganem previously, with the lifting of seizure of property and all real estate, movables and funds in bank accounts issued by the investigating judge to the accused who benefited from the acquittal.