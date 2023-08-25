Temporary Recruitment of Contract Teachers to Start on August 27

Nachida kouadri / English version: Dalila HenacheThe Ministry of National Education will launch, within the limits of the current August 27, the digital platform to enable candidates who meet the conditions to register electronically and benefit from “temporary employment” as contract teachers, in the following school entry 2023/2024, as a set of criteria for selecting those concerned differentially was prepared, pending the final control of vacant positions, after the full completion of the appointment of professors graduates of high schools.

Echorouk sources said that the registrations of university graduates for admission to the post of professor in one of the three educational stages, “primary, intermediate and secondary” for the academic season 2023-2024, are likely to start on Sunday, August 27, exclusively through the digital platform of the Ministry of National Education, to continue until the end of the current month, provided that the appointment records are delivered to the successful and students before the start of the school entry, at the latest.

The same sources added that the Ministry of National Education will move directly to the second stage of temporary employment through contracting, as soon as the electronic registrations are completed, by working on the rule of “differential ranking” or what is called “better qualified” in selecting qualified candidates for the position of teacher in one of the specialities by relying on a set of scientific criteria that have been set related first to the standard of the municipality of residence, and secondly to the experience of the certificate with specifying the type of academic qualification “Bachelor’s or Master’s”, and thirdly to what extent the graduation matches the specialization required for employment, and fourthly the average of the academic path, which is listed in the points list, and fifthly the professional experience gained, by making sure to bring work certificates in case the candidate has previously worked as a professor within the framework of extraction or contracting.

The same sources indicated that candidates are also required to provide all their data, including name and surname, date and place of birth, number of kids, phone number, email, birth certificate number, name of the university, specialization, number of the graduation certificate, provided that candidates will finally verify all personal data then proceeding to the stage of printing the “registration certificate”, to keep it for them in case they’ll need it as a proof of registration.

Echorouk sources asserted that the temporary “recruitment” of contract professors will be opened in the three educational phases and will affect all specialities or “subjects”, pending the final adjustment of the number of vacant positions accurately, after the full completion of the appointment of professors graduates of high schools, given that they have priority in employment. Based on the “commitment contract” concluded between the Ministries of National Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research.

As for the “exemption card” from national service for male candidates, Echorouk sources confirmed that they are not required to present it in the registrations, but if they are accepted, they are obligated to settle their status towards military service, otherwise, their names will be automatically dropped and they will be replaced by other candidates in the list.