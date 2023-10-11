That’s Why Algeria Blacklisted Enrico Macias

Time proves once again that the Algerian position rejecting the visit of the Zionist-French singer Enrico Macias to his hometown in the capital of eastern Algeria, Constantine, was not unfair to this person who once again shows his ugly face with his unconditional support for the heinous crimes of the Zionist entity, just as Nasser and his family defended the crimes of French colonialism in Algeria during the liberation revolution.

In a television program on the French channel “C News”, Enrico Macias did not hesitate to call for the physical liquidation of the members of the “Proud France” party, led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, because of the refusal of the leaders of this party, which belongs to the extreme left political movement in France, to condemn the heroic attack carried out by the Palestinian resistance, led by the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas”, against the Zionist occupation army and the herds of Zionist settlers.

Responding to a question from the program’s host about the position of “proud France” on the Palestinian resistance’s attack on the Zionists, Enrico Macias said: “You are forcing me to say what I did not want to say: They must be wiped out (liquidated).” Here the host of the program, Pascal Pro, intervenes to correct what Macias said, addressing him: “You mean politically.”

Macias replies, sticking to his words: “No, no… they have to be erased.” Once again, the host and some of the guests attending the program intervened to address the Zionist singer again: “You mean politically, electorally.” But Macias answers: “Politically yes, but also physically possible,” in an explicit call for murder. It is a statement that puts its owner at risk of legal prosecution, because what he said is considered a “call to terrorism,” that is, to kill or to call for extrajudicial killings.

With the host and the guests with him in the TV set failing, the host was then forced to plead with Macias: “Don’t say that. I will retract this sentence for you, because maybe you did not think about it well…”, but the singer, known for his absolute support of the Zionist crimes in Palestine, He stuck to his saying: “I’m not afraid, I say what I think.”

After this scene, which confused the media scene in France, attention turned to the position of the party “Proud France”, and in particular, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who responded in a “tweet”, considering what was issued by the singer supporting Zionist crimes, as mere “lies”, before He declared: “I do not know Enrico Macias from these words”, in what seemed like a tendency to avoid escalation.

What Enrico Macias published against the leaders of a French political party with whom he disagreed in their position regarding the horrendous crimes committed daily against the Palestinian people, which he and his family and relatives had committed during the liberation revolution, which was the reason for all of them to flee Algeria after its independence on March 19, 1962. 1962, and to this day he still dreams of visiting the house where he was born, but without success.

The position of Enrico Macias and his family regarding Algeria’s struggle to regain its freedom is considered the reason for the intense dispute with the Algerians. In a previous interview with the magazine Le Point, he said: “The worst memory of my life in Algeria was the assassination of Sheikh Raymond, in one of the streets of the city of Constantine.

“Sheikh Raymond”, as he was called in the Jewish artistic circles of Constantine during the colonial period, is the son-in-law of Enrico Macias and the one who taught him the ABC of music. He was an informant for the French police and was executed by the men of the “Liberation Front” only after it was proven that he was involved in the killing of Algerians fighting for independence.

Enrico Macias was on the verge of visiting Algeria at the beginning of the second millennium, after a public relations campaign carried out by the Zionist lobby in France during the first years of the presidency of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, but the mobilization of civil society and the revolutionary family destroyed his visit project. Forever, but he still dreams of achieving his goal before his death.