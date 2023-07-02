The Algerians Lost All Their Privileges Owing To The 3 Revisions Of The 1968 Agreement.

In order to force the French president to adjust his position towards Algeria so as to keep it at the same distance from the Moroccan Makhzen regime, which is suffering from the betrayal of France, Rabat’s traditional ally, orders have been given from the dark basements of Paris to the right-wing and far-right lobbies to strike at relations with Algeria, using files as old as the 1968 agreement on the movement of persons, which the French consider to be in favor of the Algerians.

But is it true that the 1968 agreement gives Algerians privileges in terms of immigration, work, study and free professions in the former colony of France? A question that has been raised sharply since this agreement became a Trojan horse used by the deep state in France to put pressure on Algeria for suspicious purposes.

Many of those who know the secrets of Algerian-French relations claim that since it was signed on 27 December 1968, after being revised three times, the agreement in question has lost many clauses granting considerable privileges to the Algerians.

And after Algerians had been able to travel to France without a visa on the basis of the text of the agreement, the first revision, which took place in December 1985 and was published in the French official gazette on the 8th of March 1986, led to their being deprived of the most important thing in the agreement, i.e. travel to France without a visa, which made it difficult for them to visit their families and thus reduced the number of Algerians travelling to France, whether to reunite with their families, to work, to study or to practice a liberal profession.

The first amendment also introduced new provisions that were not in the Algerians’ interests, such as the reduction of the validity of residence permits to one year instead of the full ten years provided for in the original text.

As part of their efforts to strip the agreement of its content, the French authorities revised it for the second time in September 1994, taking advantage of the weakness of the Algerian authorities at the time, due to the particular political situation in which the country found itself (the security crisis).

One of the contents of this amendment was that any Algerian holding a residence card who was absent from French soil for a period of three consecutive years was considered to have had his card revoked, and the French authorities then proceeded to impose very complex procedures on Algerians wishing to obtain visas by closing the French consulates in Algeria and transferring the processing of Algerian visa applications to Nantes, France.

French efforts to revise the above-mentioned agreement also continued, culminating in a third revision in 2001, which focused specifically on “family reunification”. 800,000 visas, to around 80,000 in 1998, before improving later to around 400,000 visas, and then to less than 100,000 during the era of the former French ambassador, Xavier Driencourt, as he himself noted.

Not only that, but the French authorities have continued to impose complexities on Algerians that are difficult to overcome, to the extent that they are now second only to citizens of the Kingdom of Morocco in terms of the right to family reunification, despite the huge difference in the number of Algerians living in France, which far outnumbers their Moroccan counterparts.

According to figures published by the French Ministry of the Interior, the number of residence permits issued to Algerians in 2021 did not exceed 25,000, compared to 35,000 residence permits issued to Moroccan nationals, and this is undeniable proof that the French authorities have emptied the 1968 agreement of all the privileges that Algerians are rumored to be taking advantage of.

On the basis of the above considerations, the Algerian authorities must initiate a request to the French side to review the text of the 1968 agreement in such a way as to restore the historical rights of Algerians to move, work, study and exercise free professions, and this is the best response to the demands of the French side to review it.