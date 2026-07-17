The Algiers–Rome and Berlin–Madrid Axis Shakes Paris

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s visit to Morocco has been widely interpreted by observers as a hastily arranged diplomatic move, one closely linked to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s state visit to Germany. The timing has further highlighted the persistent strains in Algerian-French relations, which remain mired in recurring political and diplomatic crises that, from Algiers’ perspective, continue to be fueled by French provocations.

Paris announced Lecornu’s trip to Morocco less than a week before it took place. Significantly, it coincided exactly with President Tebboune’s official visit to Germany on July 15–16, 2026—a synchronization that many analysts consider too deliberate to be dismissed as mere coincidence, particularly since the Algerian president’s visit had been scheduled and publicly known for weeks.

The French government sought to focus domestic attention on Lecornu’s visit to Rabat in order to avoid the impression that France is steadily losing its strategic foothold in North Africa—and its relationship with its largest regional partner, Algeria—to increasingly influential European powers. Germany’s growing engagement follows similar advances by Italy and, more recently, Spain, which has managed to overcome its previous diplomatic rift with Algeria. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is expected to visit Algiers next Monday, a trip carrying considerable political symbolism.

This renewed exchange of visits between Algerian and European leaders comes as Algerian-French relations remain deeply strained. Only weeks ago, there were tentative signs that both sides might be moving toward a diplomatic thaw. Those hopes, however, have since faded, with Algerian observers arguing that influential figures within the French establishment have actively worked to derail any rapprochement.

That perception was reinforced last week when a French court refused to release an Algerian consular official currently detained in France. Algerian authorities maintain that the detention violates diplomatic norms and attribute the case to a decision originally taken by France’s former interior minister, a political figure whom they regard as closely aligned with influential circles within the French deep state.

Unlike previous high-level French visits to Morocco, Lecornu refrained from publicly addressing the Western Sahara issue. The restraint contrasted with Rabat’s customary practice of encouraging visiting dignitaries to comment on the dispute, often presenting their remarks in ways that bolster Rabat’s agendas. Paris sought to avoid triggering another escalation with Algeria, although such caution is unlikely to repair relations that have already deteriorated to the brink of a diplomatic rupture.

Over the past two days, several French officials have also adopted a markedly conciliatory tone toward Algeria. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, speaking during ceremonies marking the centenary of the Grand Mosque of Paris, strongly defended both the institution and France’s Muslim community. The event was also attended by prominent right wing figures from the conservative Republicans party, including Valérie Pécresse and Jean-François Copé.

Meanwhile, France’s ambassador to Algeria, Stéphane Romatet, struck a similarly accommodating tone in an interview with Le Figaro. He announced that France would increase the number of visas granted to Algerian nationals to 250,000, a move widely viewed as part of broader efforts to ease tensions with Algiers. Nevertheless, such gestures remain largely symbolic in the absence of substantive policy changes, echoing previous French attempts to calm the relationship without addressing its underlying disputes.

Taken together, the statements and diplomatic initiatives of French officials suggest a government struggling to define a coherent strategy toward Algeria. On the one hand, Paris dispatched Prime Minister Lecornu to Rabat to reassure Morocco that French support for its interests remains intact. On the other, it has simultaneously sought to rebuild goodwill with Algeria through conciliatory rhetoric.

This dual-track approach is unlikely to succeed. In the view of many Algerian observers, President Emmanuel Macron has failed to maintain balanced relations with both Algeria and the Moroccan regime since the summer of 2024. From their perspective, France ultimately chose to align itself with Morocco’s position—and must now bear the consequences of that decision.