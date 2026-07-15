French Ambassador Speaks of Imminent Resumption of Memory Committee Activity

An interview with the French Ambassador to Algeria, Stéphane Romatet, gave the impression that Algerian-French relations are moving in the right direction, despite the presence of some irritants on the road, as data on the ground indicates that the “Algiers-Paris axis” still suffers from serious disagreements that may hinder the achievement of the breakthrough hoped for by both sides.

Asked about the factors that would help the recovery of relations between Algeria and France, the French Ambassador to Algeria, Stéphane Romatet, spoke about restoring trust and reactivating diplomatic networks normally and without delay, as well as restoring communication and exchange of information on current crises, and coordination within the United Nations.

The French diplomat placed at the top of the priorities the resumption of security and judicial cooperation, and in regional issues, especially in the Sahel region, due to each party’s need for the other, as well as the issue of migration, and treating French companies in a manner exactly similar to that granted to other European companies.

Regarding memory, Stéphane Romatet said: “I have not overlooked the issue of memory, which is necessary to heal the wounds of the past. It has been decided that the joint committee of historians will meet again to determine the next steps in this process”, according to an interview he gave to the “Sipstak” platform, Tuesday July 14, 2026.

The French Ambassador provided additional clarifications regarding the date of the return of the mixed committee composed of French historians, led by Benjamin Stora, and Algerian historians headed by the historian Mohamed Lahcen Zeghidi, to its work, which had completely stopped since French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to side with the Moroccan regime in the Western Sahara issue, despite his awareness of the importance and sensitivity of this file for Algeria.

This signal was striking for a file involving a lot of sensitivity like the memory file, which has often caused the poisoning of bilateral relations, because the committee’s return to activity means that there is progress in terms of reducing tension between the two countries, an observation that seems out of place.

Following up on this news, “Echorouk” contacted the head of the French historians’ committee in the mixed committee, Benjamin Stora, to ask him about the credibility of that information, and he in turn expressed his surprise at what the French Ambassador said, stating literally: “I have just read that (the interview of the French Ambassador to Algeria). But to my knowledge, there is no specific date for the resumption of the joint historians’ committee meetings”.

However, “Echorouk” re-asked the question more broadly in the hope of obtaining clarifications in this direction, and whether it relates to intentions from both parties to reopen this file, which has remained closed for about 2 years, the historian Benjamin Stora confirmed in a way that leaves no room for interpretation: “Unfortunately no. There is nothing to indicate that”.

Benjamin Stora’s words confirm that the state of bilateral relations, at least in its aspect related to memory, is not as the French Ambassador portrayed it, and it is considered an extension of the other dimensions in bilateral relations, as the ambassador himself admitted that French companies are not treated in the same way as other European companies.

He also admitted in an interview with another website that “Renault Algeria” has remained out of operation for about 6 years, although Stéphane Romatet spoke about discussions with the Ministry of Industry in Algeria to re-launch the project, which is talk repeated every time but without outcomes.

The current situation of bilateral relations can be read through some outstanding files, the latest of which is the French judiciary’s refusal to release the Algerian consular employee imprisoned outside diplomatic norms, and the Algerian authorities’ lack of enthusiasm to pardon the French national, Christophe Guelez, convicted of imprisonment for supporting and praising terrorism.

Added to this is the French side’s lack of cooperation in extraditing looters of public funds present on French soil, despite the existence of judicial cooperation agreements, as Paris has not responded to more than 60 judicial commissions of inquiry addressed to it by Algeria, in addition to not returning looted funds, all of which are files that fuel the crisis more than they help to resolve it.