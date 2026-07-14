Scholarships for Algerians and Lower-Cost Study Opportunities in Malaysia

Algerian students will soon have the opportunity to explore study programs offered by ten Malaysian universities, benefit from exclusive scholarships, and enroll in high-demand fields such as medicine, engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, and business administration—all at significantly lower tuition and living costs than many European and North American destinations.

The initiative comes as part of the “Study in Malaysia 2026” Education Fair, which will be held in both Oran and Algiers. Speaking to Echorouk, Malaysian Ambassador to Algeria Rizany Irwan Muhamad Mazlan revealed details of the event, emphasizing that it forms part of ongoing efforts to support the growing interest among Algerian students in Malaysian higher education institutions, following a notable increase in enrollment figures.

The ambassador announced that the Study in Malaysia 2026 Education Fair will bring together ten leading Malaysian universities, providing Algerian students with direct access to academic programs, scholarship opportunities, and visa information at a time when the number of Algerian students studying in Malaysia continues to rise steadily.

According to Ambassador Mazlan, the Study in Malaysia Education Fair Algeria 2026 will take place on July 21 at the Bay Hotel in Oran and on July 25 at the AZ Hotel in Kouba, Algiers, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event is organized by Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) with the aim of bringing Malaysia’s higher education system closer to students in Algeria and across North Africa.

Visitors to the fair will have the opportunity to meet university representatives directly, receive one-on-one academic counseling, and learn about exclusive scholarship programs offered by participating institutions. University officials will explain eligibility requirements and provide detailed guidance on student visa procedures, helping ensure a smooth and transparent transition for those wishing to pursue their studies in Malaysia.

The ambassador noted that ten Malaysian higher education institutions will participate in the event: Universiti Malaya, Asia Pacific University (APU), UCSI University, University of Cyberjaya, Xiamen University Malaysia, Universiti Selangor (UNISEL), Multimedia University (MMU), Poly-Tech Malaysia University, Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), as well as the Britannia Language Centre.

Malaysia, he said, has emerged as a highly competitive education destination by combining internationally recognized academic quality with affordable costs. Malaysian universities have made significant progress in global rankings and offer a wide range of programs taught in English through internationally accredited institutions.

He added that Malaysia addresses two of the most significant challenges facing international students: the rising cost of education and the complexity of administrative procedures. Compared with many traditional study destinations, Malaysia offers lower living expenses and tuition fees without compromising the quality of education.

The ambassador also highlighted Malaysia’s cultural and social environment as an additional attraction for Algerian students. As a Muslim-majority country, Malaysia provides halal food, places of worship, and a safe and welcoming environment that facilitates the integration of international students.

Ambassador Mazlan revealed that the number of Algerian students pursuing higher education in Malaysia has increased substantially in recent years.

He attributed this growing interest to several factors, most notably Algeria’s efforts to expand the use of English in higher education, particularly in scientific and technical disciplines. As a result, degree programs taught entirely in English at Malaysian universities have become increasingly appealing to Algerian students.

Among the most sought-after fields of study are computer science, particularly cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and software engineering. Students are also showing strong interest in various branches of engineering, especially petroleum engineering, mechanical engineering, and civil engineering, as well as business administration, finance, and Islamic banking—areas in which Malaysia enjoys a strong international reputation.

In a related context, the ambassador stressed that cooperation between Algeria and Malaysia is no longer limited to student recruitment. It is increasingly evolving into a strategic partnership encompassing scientific research, innovation, knowledge transfer, and expanded collaboration between higher education institutions in both countries.

He noted that academic exchanges are now becoming increasingly reciprocal. While Algerian students have traditionally traveled to Malaysia to pursue their studies, Algerian universities are now also welcoming Malaysian students, particularly at the University of Algiers and the Emir Abdelkader University of Islamic Sciences in Constantine. This development reflects the growing maturity of academic relations between the two countries and their evolution toward a more integrated and comprehensive partnership.