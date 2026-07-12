Algerian Security Forces Foil Smuggling of Nearly 300 kg of Cannabis Resin
According to the statement, the seized drugs had been concealed inside a specially designed hidden compartment in a tow truck trailer used for transporting vehicles. Authorities intercepted the vehicle and thwarted the smuggling attempt.
In a separate operation, the Mobile Customs Brigade under the Béchar Customs Inspectorate, southern Algeria, working alongside units of the Algerian People’s National Army and the Border Guard, seized 50.64 kilograms of processed cannabis resin within the jurisdiction of the Béchar Regional Customs Directorate.
The Customs Authority said the two operations underscore the effectiveness of field coordination between Algerian Customs and the country’s security services in combating smuggling and illicit drug trafficking, while contributing to the protection of public safety.