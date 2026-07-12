  Algerian Security Forces Foil Smuggling of Nearly 300 kg of Cannabis Resin  

Operational units of the Regional Customs Directorates in Sétif and Béchar, working in coordination with the Algerian People’s National Army, have foiled two drug-smuggling operations and seized a total of 299.64 kilograms of processed cannabis resin, as part of ongoing efforts to combat smuggling and illicit drug trafficking.

In a statement, the Algerian Customs Authority said the first operation was carried out by the Regional Anti-Smuggling and Narcotics Unit of the Sétif Regional Customs Directorate, eastern Algerian, in coordination with military units from the Fifth Military Region. Acting on a joint nighttime field operation, officers intercepted an attempt to smuggle 249 kilograms of processed cannabis resin.