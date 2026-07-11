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Algeria Commemorates The African Anti-Corruption Day

Echorouk Online /*/ English Version: Med.B
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Algeria Commemorates The African Anti-Corruption Day

The Minister of Interior, Local Assemblies and Transport, Mr. Said Sayoud, took part today, Saturday, in the proceedings of a study day organized on the occasion of commemorating the African Anti-Corruption Day, under the high patronage of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

This timely meeting was organized by the High Authority for Transparency, Prevention and Combating Corruption, in coordination with the Algerian Economic Renewal Council and the National Union of Public Contractors, with the aim of highlighting mechanisms to bolster corruption prevention and consolidate principles of transparency.

The study day is being hosted by the “Abdellatif Rahal” International Conference Center, with the participation of a number of stakeholders and those interested in the governance file and enhancing integrity in public and economic management.

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