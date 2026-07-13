Algeria Awaits Final Composition of the Tenth Parliament

As the countdown to the announcement of the final legislative election results enters its final stage, attention has shifted to the Constitutional Court, which is expected to rule within the coming days on electoral appeals and confirm the final composition of Algeria’s 10th National People’s Assembly.

The 10-day legal deadline for adjudicating appeals and certifying the final results expires next Thursday under Algeria’s Organic Election Law. The deadline may be extended by an exceptional 48 hours if necessary. Until then, both successful candidates and those contesting the provisional results remain on edge as the Constitutional Court continues reviewing appeals, while security authorities pursue investigations into complaints related to voting results in several electoral districts. These developments leave open the possibility of changes to a number of parliamentary seats before the final results are officially declared.

Political parties, particularly those that emerged as the leading winners in the provisional results, have largely refrained from commenting on the wave of complaints and appeals, opting instead to await the Constitutional Court’s final rulings before taking positions on the makeup of the new parliament. Their silence comes amid reports that competent authorities are investigating allegations of irregularities and possible manipulation during various stages of the electoral process. The investigations reportedly involve election officials and candidates, including several lawmakers whose victories were announced in the provisional results, raising the prospect that the final list of elected representatives could change.

According to information obtained by Echorouk, the National Independent Authority for Elections has, in recent hours, instructed its regional offices in several provinces to submit detailed municipal vote-counting and tabulation records. The request forms part of the review of contested cases and coordination with the Constitutional Court, which is examining the appeals.

The measure follows the emergence of indications and allegations of possible irregularities cited in appeals filed with the relevant authorities. Officials have therefore returned to the original polling records to verify the reported figures and reconcile them with official election documents before concluding their review.

Algeria’s Organic Election Law clearly defines the procedures and deadlines governing the announcement of final legislative election results. The Constitutional Court is responsible for deciding all appeals lodged against the provisional results before certifying the final outcome.

Under the law, the court must announce the final results within 10 days of receiving the provisional results from the National Independent Authority for Elections. The deadline may be extended by up to 48 hours by decision of the President of the Constitutional Court if circumstances require, allowing sufficient time to complete the review of all pending cases and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

During this period, the Constitutional Court examines each appeal in accordance with the legal procedures and deadlines after reviewing all submissions and supporting documents. It has the authority to amend the results if violations or errors affecting the allocation of parliamentary seats are established.

The official announcement of the final results will formally confirm the legal status of the elected members of parliament and pave the way for the next constitutional steps, including the inauguration of the new National People’s Assembly, the election of its speaker, and the formation of its permanent parliamentary bodies.