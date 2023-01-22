The ambassador of India to Algeria “Gaurav Ahluwalia” told Al-Chorouk:

Our country supports the discussion about the expansion of the "BRICS

1. How do you assess the reality of bilateral relations between the two countries (India and Algeria), and what are the areas of cooperation between the two countries?

India and Algeria share a warm and cordial relationship. Friendly relations have existed between our people even before establishment of diplomatic relations in July 1962. India had supported the Algerian liberation movement since its inception and the National Liberation Front had its office in India in the late 1950s and early 60s. After independence, both countries were part of the Non-Aligned Movement. India recognizes the importance of Algeria as the largest country in Africa which has secured for its people prosperity, stability, and security through the hard work of its smart and intelligent people. Furthermore, Algeria has achieved a very high level of social and economic development and is a technologically advanced country located strategically in the Mediterranean at the cross roads of Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Algeria will find in India a willing partner. With a population of almost 1.4 billion, India is the world’s fifth largest economy and is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Morgan Stanley states that India is on track to become the world’s third largest by 2027 at US$ 7.5 trillion, fueled by offshoring, investment in manufacturing, energy transition, and advanced digital infrastructure. India is expected to drive nearly 20 percent of the world’s growth by that time. I believe that India and Algeria stand to gain enormously from each other in trade, economy, and people-to-people linkages. Today, as modern nation states, India and Algeria are engaging in new and diverse fields such as pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, textiles, information technology and oil and gas.

2. One of the aspects of cooperation is a program between the two countries for economic and technical cooperation “ITEC”. Can you tell us more about this program and the number of beneficiaries from it?

The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme is a bilateral programme of assistance of the Government of India established in September 1964. Training or capacity building is one of the major activities under ITEC. Every year India offers training courses covering several themes at different Indian institutes. The training is for a few days, weeks or months. These are open to officials, public sector employees, universities, Chambers of Commerce and Industry and private sector members in Algeria. For Algeria, 40 ITEC slots are reserved. We found the selected candidates from Algeria to be extremely smart, hardworking, sincere and open to new experiences. Since 2007, more than 365 candidates from Algeria have availed ITEC training. This year we have received a record number of applications. Some of the popular ITEC courses popular in Algeria are advanced methods of crime investigation, narcotics and psychotropic substances, government accounting and financial management, audit of e-governance, WTO issues, development partnership, climate change and sustainable development, recycling technology, artificial intelligence, data analytics and risk management. The Center for Development of Advanced Computing, the Indian Institutes of Technology and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade are sought after training destinations. We look forward to continuing to welcome professionals and people from Algeria in training courses in different centres of excellence in India to impart professional skills and prepare them for an increasingly globalized world.

3. India is a global tourist destination, what is the number of visas granted to Algerians, and what are the required conditions?

We extend thousands of tourist visas every year in Algiers but this is very small compared to the potential that exists. Snow covered Himalayas in the north have alpine meadows, trekking trails and fascinating cultural landscapes. The eastern deserts of Rajasthan and Gujarat have medieval forts and palaces. Kerala and Goa have long stretches of coastline with beautiful beach towns. Karnataka has dense forests with tigers and elephants. It has a rich cuisine. Most Algerians travel to Agra to see architectural masterpieces such as the Taj Mahal or to the cities of Delhi and Mumbai. India has more than 200 million Muslims and its diverse culture has created a varied cultural landscape. India offers a holistic holiday experience and welcomes more than 18 million tourists each year with tourism contributing to more than 6% of India’s economy. Applying for an Indian tourist visa is easy and details are available on our website. In Algeria, we give a visa within three working days. We look forward to having more Algerian tourists visiting India this year.

4. Algeria announced, through President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, its desire to join the BRICS economic group. Do you support Algeria’s endeavor?

We have indeed received Algeria’s request to join BRICS. India has supported the discussion among BRICS members on the expansion process. At the same time, we have also stressed that BRICS countries need to clarify the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures on the basis of full consultation and consensus for the expansion process on the basis of full consultations and consensus. The stage where we discuss candidatures has yet to reach. These will be considered at an opportune stage on the basis of consensus.

5. The Algerian government released the new investment law, how do you see it, and is there a possibility to establish investment projects in Algeria?

The new investment law is a positive step in attracting investments into critical sectors required in the Algerian economy. President Tebboune has made it clear that he wants to the Algerian economy to be entrepreneurial. Indian corporations are evaluating the changes and would be willing to invest once the rules and their operationalization on the ground become clearer. With President Tebboune’s focus on creating a start-up, entrepreneurial economy in Algeria I am certain that both our countries can collaborate in the field of building a digital economy. India has the third largest number of Information Technology start-ups in the world and a huge societal change is underway powered by digitialisation through creation of a digital infrastructure known as IndiaStack. The comprehensiveness of IndiaStack has succeeded in building a more inclusive digital economy from the bottom up and bypassing older systems. IndiaStack is leading to a massive change in the way India spends, borrows and in also how it accesses healthcare. Indian IT firms are now looking at Algeria. In February 2022, a major Indian IT firm called Infosys with revenues of $ 15.64 billion entered the Algerian market with a tie-up with Intervalle. Building of digital public goods is a key focus area for India in the G20 Presidency it has taken over in December 2022 and we look forward to working with Algeria in this field.

6. What about the car industry in Algeria, is there an Indian industry in this field?

Indian companies like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra and Mahindra have exported their vehicles to Algeria in the past. India has a strong automotive sector and many major foreign and Indian automobile manufacturers like Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes, Volkswagen, Maruti, Tata Motors, and Mahindra and Mahindra have invested billions of dollars in India over many decades. As a result, India is now the third largest auto market in the world and a major exporter of vehicles. Indian automobiles are well-priced, robust, and of a high quality. Sonalika Tractors, the 3rd largest manufacturer of tractors in India, has a presence in Algeria through SPA Sonalika Famag. This Indo-Algerian joint venture has invested to assemble and manufacture about 5000 tractors to take care of the Algerian market. Indian manufacturers will be ready to export to Algeria whenever vehicle import procedures are relaxed.

7. India is described as the “world’s pharmacy.” Is there cooperation between the two countries in the pharmaceutical and medical fields?

India is the largest provider of generic drugs globally and is known for its affordable vaccines and generic medications. Indian pharmaceutical sector supplies over 50% of global demand for various vaccines, 40% of generic demand in the US and 25% of all medicine in the UK. Presently, over 80% of the antiretroviral drugs used globally to combat AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) are supplied by Indian pharmaceutical firms. We have the most number of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities that are in compliance with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and have 500 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient producers that make for around 8% of the worldwide API market. We are encouraging Indian pharmaceutical companies to register themselves with Algerian regulators and ensure compliance with local regulations. India and Algeria have rich potential to collaborate in the pharmaceutical field.

8. With regard to scientific and cultural cooperation, are there scholarships for Algerian university students?

India offers a scholarship program through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations for Algerian students. Hon’ble Minister for Higher Education and Scientific Research Kamel Baddari met me in November to discuss ways to promote bilateral cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research. We are working towards implementing his ideas and hope that many more Algerian students can study in India. We are also working to revitalize our Cultural Exchange Program to strengthen our bilateral cultural cooperation.

9. You are one of the filmmakers in the world, is it possible to establish partnerships with Algeria, whether in the public or private sector in the field of cinematography?

India and Algeria are already cooperating in this sector. The Indian film industry operates almost entirely in the private sector and is known worldwide for its music, dance, drama, glamour and vibrancy. Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are popular stars in Algeria. The Hindi language film industry is based in the city of Mumbai but new hubs of film making have emerged in other languages. Hundreds of languages are spoken in India and we recognize 22 official languages. Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages in have led to creation of major centers of film making in southeastern India. Earlier this month, a Telegu movie RRR created history by winning a Golden Globe. The film’s catchy musical number, Naatu Naatu, was awarded best original song, beating heavyweights like Taylor Swift and Rihanna. In 2022, a famous Malayalam director led an 80 member film crew from Kerala to Algeria to shoot their film at Timimoun. With its beautiful landscapes, energetic music, and rich culture, Algeria offers amazing opportunities for Indian film makers. Indian movies and songs are very popular in Algeria and our partnership in this field is expected to deepen further.