The Anger Of The Moroccan People Is Growing By Leaps And Bounds

Although more than two years have elapsed since the Makhzen regime hideously normalized its relations with the Zionist entity, the Moroccan people still resist the agreements of shame, calling on King Mohammed VI to go back on normalization, as he is the actual decision-maker, even if it was signed by the former prime minister, Saad Eddine El Othmani.

On the occasion of the (Moroccan) National Day against Normalization corresponding with December 22, which coincides with the date of the signing of the Shame Agreements, thousands of Moroccan people took to the streets in thirty cities, to demonstrate in protest against the extension of diplomatic bridges between Rabat and Tel Aviv, and to criticize the directives of the Makhzen authorities, which sealed relations with the Zionist entity, even as the latter horrendously kills children and women in Palestine.

Demonstrations swept through major Moroccan cities, such as the political capital Rabat, the economic capital Casablanca, the cities of Oujda, Tangiers, Berkane, Kenitra, Fez, Meknes, Agadir, Larache, Errachidia, Khemisset, El Mohamed and Beni Mellal.

These demonstrations came in response to the call of the “Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine and Against Normalization”, and witnessed the raising of slogans “We are all with Palestine and to protect our country from normalization with the Zionist entity”, noting that this front was established by those who rejected the normalization orientations of the Makhzen regime, which did not take into account the sanctity of the central issue for the nation, which is the cause of Palestine.

The protests that took place in the largest Moroccan cities on Saturday, came to increase the isolation of the beleaguered Makhzen regime, and shed additional embarrassment on the Moroccan monarch, whose legal status as head of the Jerusalem Committee has been shaken, which requires him, at least from a moral point of view, to reject any rapprochement with the regime of the Zionist entity, as long as this odious entity continued to trample underfoot the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and violate the sanctities in Al-Aqsa Al-Sharif.

And the continuation of the popular protests against the normalization of the Moroccan regime for the second year in a row means that the “makhzen” failed to market its broken record, to justify one of the most dangerous decisions that King Mohammed VI made in more than twenty years of his ascension to the throne, as observers do not rule out that it constitutes a blatant scandal.

Normalization is a real threat to his continuation on the throne and even to the future of the Moroccan monarchy as a whole, in light of the current state of high tension, which is fueled by the suffocating economic crisis, which was manifested through the significant rise in the prices of materials and commodities with widespread consumption.

Despite the attempt of the Makhzen regime to play on the factor of time in the hope that the Moroccan people will forget the scandal of normalization, however, after two years have passed, the Palestinian issue is still alive in the conscience of Moroccans, and has even become a strong motive for taking the “refusers” out into the streets to protest, especially since the promises that had been made to justify normalization, brought nothing but humiliation and desolation to the Moroccan people, with notably the scandal of sexual exploitation in which the Zionist ambassador in Rabat, David Govrin was involved.

A large segment of the Moroccan people believes that the Makhzen regime bears a great deal of responsibility for what its conditions have reached, due to the Algerian sanctions that increased its troubles, and the hideous normalization was among its reasons.