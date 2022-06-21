The Arab League Exposes The Lies Of The Moroccan Makhzen Regime

The Arab League refuted the propaganda of the Moroccan Makhzen regime, which alluded to the existence of differences between Algeria and this regional body, claiming that the Arab League rejected a request to hold a meeting to mobilize support in the worsening crisis between Algeria and Spain.

In a move that exposes the falseness of the malicious leaks of the Makhzen regime, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, arrived in Algeria on Tuesday on an official visit confirming that the Algerian relations with this Arab organization are impeccable, contrary to what was purported by the media outlets in the western neighbor, which are trying to sow doubt that there are differences between the two parties.

On Tuesday, Abou Gheit was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, and discussions during this session focused on all aspects of the arrangements related to the upcoming Arab summit in Algeria and the continuation of coordination for its success, as well as international issues of concern to Arab affairs, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During this visit, the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States spoke about “the efforts made by Algeria and the organizational ideas put forward in order to enable Arab leaders to share Algeria’s joys on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the outbreak of the glorious liberation revolution, while at the same time drawing inspiration from this glorious history to crystallize an ambitious vision that rises to the level of the aspirations of the Arab peoples.”

It responds effectively to the challenges posed by the current developments in the international arena.

Before Abou Gheit arrived in Algeria, and in an interview with the Egyptian “Echo of the Country” channel, he talked about an Algerian determination to proceed with organizing the next summit of the Arab League on the specified date, and said that things are going positively for holding the planned Arab summit.

The visit of the Secretary-General of the Arab League came, at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramtane Lamamra, to review the preparations that are being made in anticipation of the date of next November, as well as to show the absence of any sensitivity between Algeria and the Arab League.

Last Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs refuted “this false news that has nothing to do with reality and completely contradicts the values of Algerian diplomacy, which exercises its duties with full transparency and sovereignty,” and stressed that “Algeria is confident of the correctness of its position and the correctness of the sovereign political decisions it has taken in this regard, and it is indispensable to elicit positions in support of it, whether from sisterly or friendly countries or from international organizations”.

The ministry’s statement denied the call to issue a statement of solidarity with it (Algeria) in its crisis with Spain, according to what was reported by some websites, “as weaved by the Makhzen’s propaganda laboratories about what it is claimed that Algeria failed to gather the necessary support for holding an emergency meeting of the League of Arab States in order to issue a statement of solidarity.” with her”.

Since Algeria received the torch of hosting the next session of the Arab League, the Moroccan Makhzen regime has not stopped disrupting, with the aim of thwarting this session, canceling it or transferring it to another country, an endeavor that reached a dead end, with Algeria sticking to its right to host the summit, and this was accompanied by a campaign of diplomatic efforts From the first level, as President Abdelmadjid Tebboune participated in it, with his visits to Egypt and Qatar, in addition to other visits by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, which he paid to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

It is noteworthy that the Makhzen regime has repeatedly tried with some Arab countries and a regional body, to mediate to resolve its dispute with Algeria, but all of these attempts failed, in light of the Algerian refusal, which Lamamra concluded with his famous statement, “There is no mediation with Morocco, neither yesterday, nor today, nor tomorrow,” a statement on which the Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki, based this body’s position: “The truth is no.. the situation between the two countries has great and well-known privacy, and we are aware of it, and there is no interference in this matter with the brothers in the two countries” .