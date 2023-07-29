The Burning Case Of “Mohamed And Eva” Is Snowballing In France

It seems that the case of the young Algerian man deprived of the right to marry a French woman, despite her consent, and deported from France in a way that contains a lot of racism, will not pass cold and peacefully by Robert Menard, elected mayor of Beziers within the ranks of Le Pen’s far-right “Republicans” party.

The case became a snowball that grew with the passage of days, and what increased its legitimacy was that it followed the tragic incident that shook France, which was the liquidation of the young man Nahel at the hands of a rogue policeman who did not respect the norms of dealing with motorists, and in both cases the victim was Algerian, which took dimensions of racism and hostile practices against Algerian nationals.

The case of the deported young man and its transformation into an issue of public opinion came after the exposure of the plot hatched to deport the Algerian youth in order to block him and prevent him from marrying a French woman, despite the availability of all the legal conditions, including the setting of the wedding date by the local authorities in the municipality under the rule of the far right.

“My lawyer has just recovered a hundred documents from the file, and there is no evidence that my fiancé met a judge, there is no signature of a judge, no trace of a video or a hearing,” says the fiancée, who is grieving in her marriage, according to a statement reported by the French newspaper “Medi Libre”, which monitored the interactions of this burning issue.

According to the deportation procedures, “a hearing should have been held because he (the deported national) stayed in the detention center for more than 48 hours. His expedited deportation was not justified because his condition did not indicate a serious threat,” the Frenchwoman said. That was the opinion of Professor Vanessa Edberg, a lawyer at the Paris Bar Association.

Many have wondered about the background of the suspicious acceleration in deporting the young man before allowing him to enter into an administrative marriage, especially in light of the cold Algerian-French relations that make it difficult to obtain consular permission for deportation, but in this case, the French immigration services do not need to obtain permission because his identity is well known to the French after submitting the documents required for marriage to the municipal interests in order to marry, noting that permits are required only in cases where the subject to be deported does not have any document confirming that he is Algerian.

And because the case has become fair in the eyes of French public opinion, the French woman has benefited from the solidarity of many French political activists, among these activists, the representative Natalie Oziolle, of the Proud France Party, led by the revolutionary Jean-Luc Melenchon, who is known for his support of immigrants in general and Muslims in particular, The organization “Mrap”, a movement against racism and for friendship between peoples, in the city of Montpellier, southwestern France; the organization “La Cimade”, a non-governmental association dedicated to the struggle for the rights of migrants and refugees; and the organization “SOS Racisme”, which fights against racism, discrimination and the movement for peace.

“We are sounding the alarm,” says deputy Nathalie Ozyol. Other elected officials have asked Biziér’s attorney general to bring the case to his attention. An open letter to the Prime Minister, Elizabeth Borne, has also been launched by several organizations and citizens, as well as a petition on change.org.

“Respect the violated rights of Mohamed and Eva”.