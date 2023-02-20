The Decline Of Normalization, The Glow Of The Palestinian Cause And The Embarrassment Of The Normalizing Countries

The expulsion of the Zionist entity’s delegation from the recent African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, was not just an ordinary expulsion incident for a representative of a country that did not meet the conditions for participation, but rather a huge step because of its future repercussions on the usurping entity and its normalization project, not only in Africa, but in the world as a whole for a number of considerations that will be touched upon through this article.

The Zionist entity is marketed as a powerful, soft power with unparalleled influence at the level of the decision-making sources of the Western powers, led by the United States of America, which is described as the first defender and official sponsor of this entity, followed by Great Britain, the first “godfather” and owner of the ill-fated “Balfour Declaration”.

However, the incident of the expulsion of Sharon Barley, a deputy director in the Zionist Foreign Ministry in charge of African affairs, in the manner shown by the leaked videos from the African Union summit, confirms that Tel Aviv is in fact only a paper tiger that has built a false glory on illusions and lies spread in the media driven by some influential Zionist lobbies.

Today, many observers are talking about the “side effects” of the expulsion of the usurper’s delegation, the first of which relates to its impact on normalization.

Immediately after his return to the Prime Minister’s Office in Tel Aviv, Benjamin Netanyahu said that his first priority was to restore the shine to the so-called “Abraham Accords”, which had been lost some time ago.

The Zionist entity, in order to save face, tried to grimace from the beginning with a statement attributed to the spokesman of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Lior Hayet, in which he said: “Israel takes seriously the incident in which the Deputy Director for African Affairs, Sharon Barley, was expelled from the hall where the meeting was held”, ie African Union meeting.

While the Zionist delegation was leaving the hall and being expelled, the head of the Palestinian delegation, Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayeh, was speaking, thanking the Africans for their support of the Palestinian people, in a scene that recalls the vitality of the nation’s central cause before it was disrupted by some regimes engaged in normalization with the Zionist entity.

The expulsion of the Zionist delegation in Addis Ababa made the press and seems to be on the sidelines of history. Meanwhile, the eyes of the representative of the Moroccan regime and its Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, were on the room to observe his movements and facial expressions as he saw his Zionist ally defeated and unable to save her, as was the case last year at the summit that suspended the entity’s observer status at the African Union.

This issue will undoubtedly feed the strength of the Palestinian cause, which some brothers have sold in exchange for promises and illusions to an entity that is being shunned day by day by the international community.

With the fear of its people and the embarrassment of its Arab, Islamic and African environment, for its insistence on normalization at the expense of the rights of the Palestinian people violated by the usurping entity.

In connection with the insult of the Zionist delegation at the African Union Summit, the Zionist media came out with leaks that the Moroccan Makhzen regime refused to host the “Negev Summit”, which is usually attended by the normalizing press regimes with the Zionist entity, which was scheduled to be held in Morocco next month, under the pretext of the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by faces in the extreme right-wing government headed by sinister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, some observers believe that the justification given by these leaks is mere talk, because the Zionist practices against the Palestinians did not begin today, but existed for decades and continued until the day the camp system was normalized with the usurping entity, and they go on to say that the real reason is the embarrassment in which it finds itself. The Moroccan regime in front of its people, the Palestinians and public opinion in general, after the African donation to support the Palestinian cause, while Rabat continues to cooperate and coordinate with the occupying army through mutual visits, despite the extrajudicial killings in which the entity is involved against defenseless Palestinians.