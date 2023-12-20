The decline of traditional French values by harming the interests of immigrants

The French government has lost its traditional values of social protection as a unique system of privileges in the world by passing the new immigration law, which came as a result of President Emmanuel Macron’s embrace of the right and the extreme right, which insisted on passing harsh texts and clauses against immigrant communities who have contributed over the decades to the well-being of the French people and their state.

After the controversial bill was dropped the last time at the level of the French National Assembly (the lower chamber of Parliament), the bill returned to the Senate, where it started, and buying, selling and bargaining took place far from political values, characterized by the marriage of the parliamentary majority led by Macron’s party “Renaissance” with the right and the extreme right, then the baby came deformed and caused the resignation of the Minister of Health, Aurelien Rousseau, in protest against the alliance that occurred with the right and the extreme right, while the government of Elisabeth Borne is experiencing a state of restlessness, due to the frequency of information about new resignations within its ranks, led by the left wing of Macron’s party.

The only common denominator behind the alliance that took place between the government appointed by Macron and the right and the far right was to tighten the noose on immigrant communities and create a state of racism between French people of French origin and other French people of non-French origin, which strikes at the very heart of the values of the French Republic, as we know, is “liberty, equality and fraternity,” as marketed in the media and politically.

In order to obtain the votes of the right and the extreme right, the French government worked to delay immigrants’ access to social benefits compared to other native French, a demand that was strongly defended by the extreme right before and during the vote on the controversial immigration bill, and they openly said that social rights must be reserved exclusively for French people, noting that resident immigrants are not considered French as long as they do not have French citizenship.

According to the changes made to the controversial bill, which was the result of the Macron government’s agreement with right-wing and far-right political circles, unemployed immigrants from outside the European Union have been delayed in receiving housing subsidies for a full five years, in a political position that lacks integrity and harmony. The state in the face of those who have dedicated their lives to it for decades, including immigrants, their children and grandchildren.

The far right, led by Marine Le Pen, admits that the battle waged by the representatives of her current National Rally party and the former National Front, at the level of the legislative body, was not just an ordinary political battle, but rather it was a “great ideological victory”, according to what was said in statements. Reported by Reuters.

The new immigration law has become an imminent conflict that threatens the harmony of French society. The Socialist Party announced that it would challenge the constitutionality of the immigration law before the Constitutional Council, while French trade unions, human rights organizations and academics called on the French president to withdraw the law, which was considered a “firm stain on our republican principles”.

Opponents of the law said it “violates many of our republican principles in terms of unconditional access to health care or housing, respect for dignity, and rejection of the logic of national preference. The re-criminalization of illegal residence, the cancellation of state medical assistance, the tightening of the conditions for obtaining a residence permit, or even the threat to increase deportations, are all demands that the right and the extreme right have been making for months.