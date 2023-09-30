The End of the Algerian Civil Protection Team’s Mission in Derna, Libya

The Algerian Civil Protection announced the end of the mission of its team in the city of Derna, which went to help in the relief efforts following the hurricane that hit Libya.

The Civil Protection said in a post on its “Facebook” account: “The end of the mission of the Algerian civil protection team in Derna. The final toll is 344 victims found and recovered since the beginning of the search operation.

The statement added that the Algerian civil protection team was honored by the Libyan authorities for its efforts in the intervention operations related to the floods in Derna.

It is noteworthy that Algeria sent on Tuesday, September 12, an Algerian civil protection team specialized in search and rescue to Libya to participate in rescue and relief operations for the victims of the cyclone that provoked massive flooding and caused huge human and material losses.

This operation falls within the established traditions of the Algerian state in terms of international solidarity, especially in the face and management of natural disasters, so that this aid expresses the commitment of the Algerian leadership and people to unconditional and unlimited solidarity with the brotherly Libyan people to help them overcome difficult circumstances.

According to the Civil Protection statement, the team “consists of 113 civil protection personnel of various ranks and specializations, including the diving team, the medical team specialized in disaster medicine, the operations management team, search and rescue teams, scenotechnical teams, logistics teams and psychologists. The team also includes special equipment for “flood interventions”.

On Thursday, September 21, Algerian authorities sent a new civil protection team to the Libyan city of Derna to replace the first team and continue rescue and relief efforts.

On September 10, the Mediterranean cyclone “Daniel” hit several areas in eastern Libya, particularly the cities of Derna, Benghazi, Al-Bayda, Al-Marj and Sousse, with Derna being the worst affected.