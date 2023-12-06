The European Commission agrees to finance the Algerian Hydrogen Corridor

The European Union has officially agreed to classify the second southern hydrogen corridor, which starts in Algeria and connects Germany via Tunisia, Italy and Austria, as a project of common interest, which will allow it to be implemented quickly and also provide financial resources to finance it.

The Italian company “Snam”, which is responsible for managing the country’s internal gas network, said in a statement, a copy of which was seen by Al-Shorouk, that the second project of the southern hydrogen corridor, known as “SoutH 2 Corridor”, has been included in the sixth list of projects of common interest of the European Union, which was announced by the European Commission at the end of last November.

Typically, projects of common interest are selected by the European Commission every two years and are considered major cross-border infrastructure projects capable of linking the energy systems of EU countries. They also benefit from fast-track approval and implementation procedures and, under certain circumstances, may also benefit from access to European funding through Connecting Europe.

The statement noted that this project will benefit from the gas transportation network and will be developed by the Italian companies “Snam”, the Austrian “TAG” and “G.C. By 2030.

The statement pointed out that a large part of the pipelines that guarantee natural gas supplies will be used to transport hydrogen in a cost-effective manner and will facilitate access to suitable locations for hydrogen production, especially renewable hydrogen (wind and solar energy) in the southern Mediterranean region (Algeria and Tunisia and southern Italy).

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, spoke at the Ravenna Energy Conference in Italy a few weeks ago about Algeria’s involvement in talks with a number of partners in what has become known as the “Second Southern Hydrogen Corridor” project.

Mr. Arkab considered that Algeria’s participation in the discussions on the Southern Hydrogen Corridor represents an important energy source for Algeria, noting that Algeria is focused on solar energy and can rely on an electricity network that extends over large areas.

Minister Mohamed Arkab stressed that Algeria wants to play a leading role and participate in a number of pioneering projects aimed at managing the entire energy sector and that the goal is for Algeria to become one of the electricity suppliers to Europe.

During the Algerian-German Energy Day last October, Mr. Arkab revealed that within the framework of the strategic dialogue with the European side, work is currently underway to “study the possibility of establishing the Southern Hydrogen Corridor, which is an ambitious project that requires in-depth technical and economic studies with the companies involved in this important project”. “.

According to these developments, the route of the project has become known and will start from Algeria to reach Germany, passing through Tunisia, Italy and Austria, which means that the Spanish side will be completely excluded from this vital and strategic facility for the energy future of the European continent.