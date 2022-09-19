The European Union Eagerly Wants Strong Cooperation Program With Algeria

On Monday, at the headquarters of the People’s National Assembly in Algiers, the first session of the Algeria-EU Joint Parliamentary Committee was held.

The proceedings of this session were chaired by the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (Algeria-EU) on the Algerian side, namely MP Sid Ahmed Tamri, and MP Andrea Cozulino, on the European side.

In a speech on the occasion, Mr. Tamri explained that the election of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on December 12, 2019 and the “strong return” of our country to the international arena, as well as “Algeria’s contribution to addressing the Libyan file and its efforts to restore stability in Mali” make it an “active country” and this in partnership with the European Union, notably in addressing migration issues and other issues of a political and security nature.

He also highlighted that President Tebboune’s meetings with various European officials, the latest of which was the visit of the presidents of Italy and France, “helped a lot to restore warmth to relations between Algeria and the European Union” in all fields of cooperation, as well as “intensifying consultation on international issues of common concern.”

The latter also affirmed that Algeria is “the most stable politically and in terms of security in North Africa” and has “a great and pioneering experience” in issues of “combating illegal migration, corruption, human trafficking and drugs”, he explained, stressing that parliamentarians “have a key role in pushing for the adoption of policies that address the tragedy of the victims of these scourges.”

In the same context, he also indicated that “work will be done in the future to create a new dynamic for bilateral cooperation”, especially in the field of “governance, economic reforms, mobility, employment and sustainable development”, in order to reach a “distinguished partnership based on trust and mutual respect to achieve a common, stable and prosperous space.”

For his part, Andrea Cozzulino emphasized that Algeria “is a pivotal country in the region and plays an important role in maintaining peace and stability”, so it is necessary – as he said – to “establish a strong cooperation program between Algeria and the European Union.”

He added that this program should be characterized by “frank dialogue and focus on issues of migration, pollution and issues related to security,” referring to the joint parliamentary Algeria-EU committee, that “is ready to work on these files.”

At the conclusion of this meeting, a joint declaration on the proceedings of the first session of the Algerian-EU Joint Parliamentary Committee was signed by the two sides.