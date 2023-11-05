The Fight Against Espionage In Europe Dismantles The Low-Down Spider Of Moroccan Intelligence

Another shocking scandal that has shaken the throne of the Moroccan regime in Europe was the fall of one of its espionage networks in the Netherlands, which took control of a network led by a collaborator of Moroccan origin, whose members had Dutch citizenship and were accused of transmitting sensitive information to the General Directorate of Studies and Documentation (DGED), the intelligence service of the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The matter concerns the fourth European country to trim the nails of the Moroccan regime’s foreign intelligence, after Belgium, which put Moroccan officials on the wanted list after the “Morocco Gate” scandal of buying off the debts of European representatives, as well as Germany, which in turn imprisoned a Moroccan agent who was spying on the Moroccan opposition in the German city of Düsseldorf and France in 2017, without forgetting the biggest scandal, the “Pegasus” issue, which is still interacting in Europe and France in particular.

The new scandal does not concern a simple informant who provided Moroccan intelligence with certain information, but rather a major infiltration that took place at the level of European counterintelligence services and targeted a senior analyst at the Coordination Body for Combating Terrorism and Security in the Netherlands (NCTV), an organization affiliated to the Dutch intelligence service.

Dutch prosecutors announced the arrest of Abderahim M., 64, a resident of Rotterdam, on suspicion of spying for a foreign power and divulging state secrets, along with a 35-year-old policewoman. Her identity has not been revealed. She initially worked for the Dutch Counter-Terrorism and Security Coordination Unit (NCTV) and later joined the police. Her home and office were searched by members of the criminal investigation department. The investigating judge placed her in solitary confinement on Tuesday, October 31, for an initial period of two weeks, according to Spanish journalist Inacio Sambrero, who specializes in Moroccan affairs, in the newspaper “El Confidential”.

The prosecution did not specify in the indictment the foreign party for which Abderahim M. spied, but the Dutch press indicates that the accused country is the Kingdom of Morocco, the accused’s country of origin before he immigrated to the Netherlands decades ago, where he obtained Dutch citizenship.

The defendant’s advantage was the position he had held since 2001, which gave him access to private information about extremism, terrorism, threats to national security and ongoing investigations with suspects’ data. For this reason, his arrest had a greater impact in the Netherlands compared to another similar operation that took place in 2008, because it was related to a simple informant, according to the same source, who talked about maneuvers that the defendant was carrying out through his continuous criticism of the Moroccan regime, with the aim of misleading the Dutch counterintelligence service.

This scandal is an extension of other scandals in which the Moroccan regime has been involved and which have caused it many problems, represented by the issuance of many regulations condemning it at the level of the European Parliament, starting with those related to the condemnation of the human rights situation, the restriction of freedom of expression and the imprisonment of journalists, and another regulation prohibiting Moroccan representatives from entering the European Parliament, and a third condemning its interference in the internal affairs of European countries, such as attempts to corrupt the electoral process in Italy by financing extremist right-wing parties.

This scandal would create new problems for the Moroccan Makhzen regime, which is still suffering from the consequences of previous scandals. The issue of buying the accounts of European representatives with money is still under consideration at the level of the Belgian justice, which imprisoned prominent European parliamentarians, led by a former Italian representative, Pierre Antonio Panzeri, the Greek vice-president of the European Parliament, Eva Kylie, in addition to a representative from Italy, Andrea Cozolino, and another from Belgium, Mark Tarabella, in addition to the serious accusations leveled against the Moroccan ambassador to Poland, Abderrahim Othmoun, and the Moroccan foreign intelligence official, Mohamed Yassine Al-Mansouri.