The Financial Amount Of Algerian Striker Amoura’s Release Exceeds 37 Million Euros

Algerian International football player Mohamed Amine Amoura, the Belgian star of Saint-Geloise, has become a candidate to leave the club in the summer mercato, after his brilliance attracted scouts from many European clubs, and it will be difficult for his club management to keep him next season, especially if he continues his strong performances in various competitions. .

The Belgian website “Wallfoot” reported the statements of the president of Saint-Geloise, Alex Mozero, regarding the future of the talented Algerian player with the club, and the upcoming deal, since the club plans to obtain large financial returns in exchange for the sale of the Gomorrah contract in the Mercato, with its shares rising significantly, and Mozero said. He joked: “If Thiago’s contract is really going to be 37 million, how much is Amoura worth? Many clubs are jealous of the success of others, but this transfer is undoubtedly great for Belgian football”.

The Belgian club Club Brugge intends to sell the contract of its Brazilian player Thiago, demanding 37 million euros, despite the fact that Amoura’s figures are much better, which has made the president of Saint-Geloise believe that the Algerian player can obtain an offer greater than this amount, as the future of the Algerian player is raised. The Algerian player is controversial in Belgium, given the increasing news of clubs’ interest in his services, but his club management has not yet revealed official offers.

Many English clubs are said to be after Amoura, who has stolen the limelight in the Belgian league and established himself as a star thanks to his many goals. Despite the disappointment of missing out on the African Cup of Nations with the Greens, Amoura came back strong and continued his outstanding performances that have opened up new horizons for him after his experience in Switzerland