The Former UN Envoy For Western Sahara Exposes Morocco’s Makhzen Regime

The former UN envoy for Western Sahara, Francesco Bastagli, explained, “Exercising pressure on international organizations, especially the European Union, is an old tradition of the Moroccan regime.” The former Italian diplomat said in a statement to the American news program, “Democracy Now,” that “the Moroccan regime depends on a group of the friends, and is active in the European Parliament on his behalf in exchange for sums of money (bribery) and other benefits.”

The former Italian diplomat, who was a UN representative for Western Sahara from 2005 to 2007, dealt at length with many details related to the vile blackmail methods of Moroccan diplomacy related to many points pertaining to the Sahrawi issue, which has long been at the heart of a “major act of Moroccan pressure” that the former UN envoy for the Western Sahara reveals.

According to Bastagli, in Europe there are “people active in the European Parliament (in favor of Morocco in particular), and they are parliamentarians who have been directing for a long time the illegitimate interests of some parties, to support their agendas within the European institution.”

This group of friends ensures, according to him, “facilitating the identification of parliamentarians who, due to the nature of their jobs and responsibilities within parliament, can be most useful to their customers and create opportunities whereby communication with these parliamentarians can be made through social gatherings, visiting missions, or otherwise.”

It has a “well-detailed system”, which also includes “monitoring the behavior of parliamentarians who are being bribed, to ensure that they vote, act or lobby in accordance with what you expect of them”.

“Morocco has a long tradition of being very aggressive, both in its bilateral relations with major countries and in international forums, such as the United Nations and the European Union,” the Italian diplomat stated.

For his part, Moroccan journalist Ali Al-Mourabit revealed that the Moroccan diplomatic mission to the United Nations offers bribes to members of the UN Security Council, and the Moroccan journalist highlighted in his tweet, “In Buenos Aires, in the nineties, I personally saw how the ambassador to the United Nations, Ahmed Senoussi, brought a metal bag to Argentinean President Carlos Menem,” and continued, “Argentina was at that time a member of the United Nations Security Council. The Moroccan Ambassador entered to see Menem in his office with the travel bag and left without it.”