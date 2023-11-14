The French Embassy in Algeria commemorates the “Harkis”!

The French Embassy in Algeria has made a mistake that will cause it embarrassment before the authorities and all Algerians, by dealing with a subject that concerns it without taking into account some considerations related to its colonial past in Algeria, the repercussions of which continue to affect relations between Algeria and Paris, despite the passage of more than sixty years since Algeria’s hard-won independence.

On the eve of the 105th anniversary of the November 11th armistice that marked the end of the First World War, the French Embassy in Algeria praised the sacrifices of certain groups that stood by its side in the wars it fought during and after the First World War, through the Second World War and up to the wars of liberation that ended its presence in countries under its oppressive control, such as Algeria.

On its Facebook account, the French Embassy published a statement that it said was about perpetuating the memory of all those who participated in previous wars on its side since World War II. It said: “On this day, the memory of all those who… They fell for France, whatever their nationality”.

The publication quoted a statement by the French ambassador to Algeria, Stephane Romatti, in which he said: “There are hundreds of thousands physically and psychologically wounded. One million and 400 thousand died on the fields of honor. We will not forget them and we will always remember them. The celebration of the end of World War I, here in Algiers, is an opportunity to remember all those who fell on the fields of honor, whether they were “harkis” (the statement called them “ghoumiyya”), snipers (warriors) or “zouave”. Every year, the nation remembers all those who died for France, past and present. Every year, we remember their names.”

The statement included some words and descriptions of those who had fought alongside its army since World War I, and it was noteworthy that the French embassy was keen to praise those who sacrificed for it in its wars, such as the “Harkis”, whom the statement called “Al-Ghoumiya”, and “Zouaves”, which are descriptions that are evoked in The collective memory of Algerians is a painful past and detestable practices, because it simply praises the sacrifices of Algerians who fought in its defense and stood against their own people.

Embassies and other diplomatic missions are considered sovereign institutions of the countries they represent, despite their presence on the territory of a sovereign host country, in accordance with what is required by international customs, laws and traditions. However, it is also a diplomatic custom that these diplomatic missions do not provoke the people and the country that hosts them on its territory. While not praising unacceptable actions by the host people, especially when it comes to an issue of great sensitivity as it relates to a painful stage in Algeria’s history.

Since the independence of Algeria in 1962 and the flight of many of the “Harki” from Algeria to France, in accordance with the option they had chosen during and after the war, this issue has been considered as an issue that concerns only the French, but praise is given for the shameful actions they have committed. The presence of the colonial state on the territory of the state that was the victim of colonialism, genocidal war crimes and crimes against humanity is considered one of the practices that would arouse the wrath of the Algerians, and this is considered one of the positions that lack diplomatic sense.