The French Far-Right Is Dragging Algeria Into An Issue That Does Not Concern Her

The leader of French extremism, Marine Le Pen, once again woefully plunged Algeria into a French-French debate within the National French Assembly (the lower chamber of Parliament), and the reason is always illegal immigrants, in a discourse that has become familiar from the “National Front”, whose name has changed to become the “National French Rally”.

Marine Le Pen, who is currently the head of her party’s parliamentary group in the “National French Assembly”, and in a parliamentary session, Friday, strongly attacked humanitarian ships that provide assistance to illegal immigrants coming to Europe, on unsafe boats, and called for the return of migrants to where they came from, and focused on the Algerian ports, as safe places to receive those who return them.

Although the discussion centered on a ship carrying at least 230 illegal immigrants coming from Libya, the Italian authorities, which are currently ruled by the extreme right headed by PM Georgia Meloni, refused to receive it, but Le Pen insisted on involving Algeria in this discussion, in what appeared to be an attempt to embarrass French President Emmanuel Macron, who had rearranged its diplomatic relations with Algeria after years of turmoil.

Addressing Macron, the far-right leader, who is unjustifiably hostile to Algeria, said: “Today, our country has surrendered to the voice of its leader. So it is the beginning, I think, of a series of NGO boats,” and stressed: “These ships that transport rescued migrants must led in the sea to safety, and to be returned to the port of departure.” She was referring to the port of Tripoli, from which the ship, which carried the illegal immigrants, departed.

Here, the words of the French politician remain consistent with the event she is about to comment on, despite the smell of racism that reeks of it, but she quickly slipped into her traditional anti-Algerian positions, saying: “..Algeria can be a safe place to receive these ships,” as if it is seeking to push Algeria to play the French gendarme in the fight against illegal immigration, just as it is the case with the role played by the Kingdom of Morocco with illegal immigrants, wishing to reach Spanish soil.

On the other hand, the far-right leader defended her counterparts from the far-right in Italy, who refused to receive the aforementioned ship, and said: “This is not Italy’s fault at all,” stripped of all human morals, and denial of her country’s colonial past, which bears great responsibility for what it has reached. African countries are left behind because of their inhumane practices and their plundering of the wealth of their oppressed peoples.

The French extreme right used to spare no effort in attacking Algeria with or without the occasion, which is the policy pursued by Le Pen the father, and then Le Pen the daughter, and they are today in the process of tarnishing the reputation of a French family of Algerian origin, assigning one of their sons, “Jordan Bardella”, to lead this far-right party. An extremist, who does not take into account human values and morals in his political practices.