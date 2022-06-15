The Government Is Bracing To Halt The Crime Of Impersonation

Ministerial departments warned against attempts to exploit state positions or bodies or any job, in order to obtain preferences at the level of their bodies, and alerted their executives to any recommendations for the benefit of people, while also warning against fraud attempts in the name of state bodies, and called for notification of judicial services in such cases. .

The ministerial departments received correspondence regarding how to deal with the phenomenon of impersonation and stop illegal interventions and recommendations in government sectors.

The instruction includes, as “Echorouk” learned, the immediate measures to be taken with cases of impersonation, and alerting to the existence of fraud attempts by people through impersonation, in order to obtain undue benefits.

The instruction stressed the need not to respond to any fraud attempts, whatever the justifications, and to report fraud attempts to the judicial and security authorities, as well as inform the officials of the Ministry of every action intended to use state bodies without legal basis, emphasizing the need to defend the interests of the state and ensure the protection of its structures and executives of every action affecting its credibility.

In the context, the Ministry of Health warned in an instruction dated June 14, directed to its directorates in the country’s provinces and through them to the directors of public health institutions, a copy of which “Echorouk” possesses, against fraud attempts, the use of titles and the impersonation of jobs in the name of the state and its executives.

The instruction of the Ministry of Health, which bears the signature of its Secretary-General, indicated that according to the instructions of the country’s higher authorities regarding attempts to impersonate persons by impersonating a character, a job, or representing a body or a recommendation by officials of state structures and institutions, in order to obtain unjustified advantages, are attempts that would prejudice the state and incite damage to the reputation of its executives.

In order to ward off these behaviors contrary to the ethics of the functioning of the public facility, and with the intent of repelling every attempt in this regard, the Ministry of Health has requested not to pay any attention to every fraud attempt and not to respond to it, regardless of the justifications, while informing the security and judicial authorities as soon as each attempt is registered in this regard, in addition to the need to notify Guardianship is every action intended to use state agencies or a recommendation by the sector’s executives unlawfully and without legal basis.

It should be noted that the Penal Code criminalizes the act of impersonating a person working in public or military positions, with a penalty of one to five years, and a fine of 100,000 to 500,000 dinars, and whoever wears clothes belonging to a specific job or official decoration belonging to police or army personnel shall be punished. With imprisonment from 3 months to a year with a fine.

In the recent period, the security services have been publishing pictures of suspects in fraud cases, by impersonating them, by claiming that they are officials in ministerial sectors or high-ranking officers, to trap their victims, especially those wishing to obtain housing, or settle files referred to the judiciary.